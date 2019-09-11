Michigan House: Label marijuana as risk to pregnant women
LANSING (AP) — Marijuana sold in stores would have to have labels warning pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers about the health risks for their fetuses and children under legislation passed Tuesday by the Michigan House.
The bills cleared the chamber on 105-4 votes and were sent to the Senate for consideration in the future.
The main sponsor, Republican Rep. Tom Albert of Lowell, cited “alarming studies” showing that too many women continue to use marijuana while they are pregnant.
“It’s just pretty shocking that someone would make that choice. We want to make sure that they have the right information,” he said.
The use of marijuana for recreational and medical purposes is legal in the state. Although there is a lack of research on the short- and long-term effects of marijuana on a fetus, some studies show that children exposed to marijuana before birth may sustain harm to the developing brain, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency.
The legislation also would require that an informational pamphlet be made available at every point of sale. It would include safety information related to use by minors and include the poison control hotline number.
Jury awards $11.4M in racial bias case against Michigan
FLINT (AP) — A jury has awarded $11.4 million to a black couple who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Attorney Jon Marko said Lisa Griffey was a probation officer who was racially harassed by white co-workers. Griffey said they called her “mammy” and the “black one.”
Marko said her husband, Cedric Griffey, who was a deputy prison warden, was retaliated against because of his wife’s legal challenge. A Genesee County jury found Lisa Griffey was subjected to a hostile work environment and suffered an adverse employment action because of her race.
The jury on Monday said Cedric Griffey also suffered. The trial lasted six weeks.
The state Attorney General’s Office, which defended the corrections department at trial, says an appeal is likely.
Charges dropped against police chief in military gear case
THETFORD TWP. (AP) — Charges have been dropped against a Flint-area police chief arrested amid an investigation into his department’s use of thousands of pieces of surplus military equipment, including parachutes and mine detectors.
The Flint Journal reported that a Genesee County judge ruled Monday that there was not enough evidence to send Thetford Township Police Chief Robert Kenny to trial for embezzlement and obstruction of justice.
Kenny was charged in August 2018 and placed on unpaid leave from the police department.
Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell has said an investigation alleged government money was deposited into a personal bank account and equipment was given to friends and family. The sheriff said records show the two-person police department received about 4,000 pieces of equipment through a federal program with a retail value of $2.7 million.
Owners of Mackinac Island’s iconic Grand Hotel announce sale
MACKINAC ISLAND (AP) — The owners of the iconic Grand Hotel on Michigan’s Mackinac Island said Tuesday that they’ve reached a tentative deal to sell the hotel to a private equity firm.
The Musser family and KSL Capital Partners are expected to close the deal within 30 days. Terms were not disclosed Tuesday.
The 397-room, 332,500-square-foot hotel was built in 1887 on the island in the Straits of Mackinac that separates Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas. It has hosted five U.S. presidents and has more than 150,000 overnight guest stays each season.
“It has truly been an honor and a privilege for my family to serve as steward of this incredible Michigan landmark for nearly nine decades,” Dan Musser III said in a news release. “This is a role we have not taken lightly, nor was this decision to transfer ownership to KSL. KSL is a seasoned investor in travel and leisure businesses, with a depth of resources and capabilities to provide exceptional service.”
Musser III will remain chairman to provide “leadership and guidance to the team, ensuring a seamless transition,” according to the release.
