Bid to recall indicted lawmaker officially short signatures
LANSING (AP) — The Michigan elections bureau found that a group trying to recall an indicted lawmaker from office did not submit enough voter signatures to trigger a referendum, ending the closely watched effort in a seat that may decide which party next controls the state House.
Officials late Thursday released the results of a formal review of 13,871 signatures turned in by the committee hoping to remove state Rep. Larry Inman, R-Williamsburg. They found 11,993 valid signatures, 208 fewer than the minimum 12,201 needed to trigger primary and general elections in March and May.
A preliminary canvass, released in mid-December, showed the group was 94 signatures short.
"Recall election or no, at the end of the day, this community is stronger for this effort, and I am humbled to help lead it," Sondra Hardy, an organizer, said Friday.
A jury last month acquitted Inman of lying to the FBI. Jurors deadlocked on attempted bribery and extortion charges stemming from an alleged scheme to trade his vote on repealing the state's prevailing wage law for campaign donations from a union, and he may be tried again in federal court.
Election officials were ordered to formally canvass the recall petitions after the Michigan Supreme Court rejected the state's decision to disqualify all of them due to a missing word. Staff said they received nearly 1,700 signature challenges, including 911 that the recall committee sought to rehabilitate after they were initially deemed invalid and 785 that a lawyer, Eric Doster, said should not have been validated.
Doster did not file his challenges on behalf of a group but has long been tied to Republican or conservative legal causes.
Inman, who is in his third and final House term under term limits, was stripped of his committee assignments, staff and office access by GOP House Speaker Lee Chatfield when the charges were filed in May. He also is barred from attending Republican caucus meetings.
Michigan forecasts modest growth in economy, tax revenue
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and lawmakers received a generally positive economic and revenue forecast Friday, but tempered it by warning of budget pressures due to tax cuts, a road-funding deal and other factors.
Economists adopted a consensus agreement that projects jobs to grow by 0.6 percent, or 26,000, in 2020, a lower unemployment rate and personal income to rise by 3.7 percent — 1.8 percent after adjusting for inflation.
Michigan's two main accounts, the general fund and the school aid fund, will grow 1.1 percent this fiscal year and 2.3 percent next fiscal year — a combined $733 million more over the two years than was estimated in May.
"We're seeing the economy continue to grow, albeit at a modest pace. It's still growing. The revenues are looking pretty flat," said state Treasurer Rachael Eubanks.
It was not immediately clear how the new numbers may affect the potential for the Democratic governor and Republican-controlled Legislature to negotiate another mid-year budget bill.
Superfund cleanup considered for Detroit 'green goo' site
MADISON HEIGHTS (AP) — An industrial site in suburban Detroit from which a greenish stream of contaminated water leaked onto a freeway will be considered for the federal Superfund cleanup program, Michigan officials said Friday.
The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy said an evaluation of the Electro-Plating Services Inc. site will be completed this spring. It will be based on dozens of soil and water samples being taken by the department and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The chrome plating company in Madison Heights was shut down by state regulators in 2016 due to mismanagement of industrial waste. An EPA cleanup removed toxic chemicals and contaminated liquids.
The leak of bright-green goo onto the shoulder of I-696 last month prompted a new investigation. It found high levels of numerous toxins in soil and groundwater at the site, including hexavalent chromium, which is associated with cancer, kidney and liver damage.
The Superfund program enables EPA to arrange cleanup of highly contaminated sites by requiring polluters to pay for the work or using government funds when responsible parties can't be found.
Michigan officials said Friday they also had detected high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, in water collected by a sump pump in the facility's basement.
Ex-Iowa professor sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
Editor's note: This story corrects one published Jan. 9 about the sentencing for Randall Mark Gilbert, of Marion, Iowa, for a drug violation, The AP erroneously reported that he had been a professor at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cedar Rapids says Gilbert had been a college professor in Iowa, but not at GVSU.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A former professor living in eastern Iowa has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine.
Federal prosecutors said Thursday in a news release that Randall Mark Gilbert, 61, of Marion, was sentenced Wednesday to 85 months in prison after he pleaded guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute meth near a school. Police found more than 10 grams of meth in a search of Gilbert's home, which was within 1,000 feet of Lisbon High School, prosecutors said.
Police said that after Gilbert's arrest and release on bond, he barged into the home of a woman he believed had set him up, cut the phone line and threatened her with a knife. He then forced the woman to go with him to his house.
The U.S. Attorney's office in Cedar Rapids said Gilbert had been a professor at one time somewhere in Iowa but declined to say where he had taught.
