Dozens of alcohol-breath devices back in service in Michigan
LANSING (AP) — Nearly 40 of Michigan's 203 desktop alcohol-breath devices have been returned to service, the state police director said Thursday as he updated lawmakers on an investigation that could raise questions about some drunken driving cases.
Col. Joe Gasper also identified eight police agencies with "discrepancies" in 52 breath tests linked to the DataMaster DMT machines, including some that went back more than a year.
"Part of our frustration is the inability to provide clear and precise information about how many people are going to be affected by this," Gasper said. "We are actively going through the data. ... The moment we discover discrepancies or irregularities, there will be notifications made as soon as possible."
Gasper announced Monday that all 203 machines were being sidelined until the state police could verify that each was properly calibrated.
The DataMaster breath test is used to measure alcohol levels at county jails or police departments after a motorist is arrested. It's not a roadside test.
At least 37 are back in service and the rest of them could be by the end of February, Gasper said Thursday.
State police so far have found problems with DataMasters during certain time periods at sheriff departments in Alpena, Montcalm and Van Buren counties. The Detroit Detention Center and police departments in Beverly Hills, Niles, Tecumseh and Pittsfield Township were also named.
Woman released decades after Michigan nursing home deaths
WALKER (AP) — A woman who spent 30 years in prison for her role in the deaths of residents at a Grand Rapids-area nursing home was released on parole Thursday, officials said.
Relatives of victims had sued to keep Catherine Wood locked up, but a Kent County judge in October 2019 said he wouldn't block the parole board's decision.
Five people were suffocated at the Alpine Manor Nursing Home in Walker in the late 1980s. Wood pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and conspiracy, and was sentenced to a maximum prison term of 40 years.
Wood, 57, has been released from a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, and will live in South Carolina, said Chris Gautz, a spokesman at the Michigan Corrections Department.
Investigators said Wood's cooperation was crucial in prosecuting her companion, Gwendolyn Graham. Wood said she was the lookout for Graham, who is serving a life sentence in the suffocation deaths.
Wood was placed in a federal prison to separate her from Graham, now 56. Michigan only has one prison for women.
Counselor gets 17 years in prison for coercing teen girls online
PORT HURON (AP) — A man who worked at a Port Huron counseling center for decades was sentenced to 17 years in prison for using internet chat rooms to sexually exploit girls while posing as a teenager.
Jackie Woodburn, 65, of Burtchville was charged with seven crimes before pleading guilty to producing child pornography. The government said he coerced girls into certain acts on camera.
"The nature and circumstances of the offense are shocking. ... Woodburn wrote sexually graphic content to these children, attempting to break down barriers between the normal and the taboo," Assistant U.S. Attorney Kevin Mulcahy said in court filing.
Woodburn was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Paul Borman. The government had sought a 20-year prison term. Prosecutors would have asked for more but said Woodburn's age and health were mitigating factors.
Detroit man convicted of drug, sex trafficking charges
DETROIT (AP) — A federal jury on Thursday convicted a 70-year-old Detroit man on drug and human trafficking charges.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit said in a release that Richard Jackson was found guilty of sex trafficking using force and coercion, drug distribution, and maintaining drug premises.
Authorities say the investigation began after a 911 call in 2016 from a woman pleading for help. Detroit police officers went to the home and found squalid conditions, signs of intravenous drug use everywhere and a security gate installed at the top of a stairway.
U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said in a statement that Jackson "targeted vulnerable women and exploited them for his own profit." He added that Jackson "manipulated his victims' drug addictions."
Sentencing was set for April 16. Jackson faces at least 15 years in prison.
Higher reward offered in 2018 slaying of Lake County woman
ELLSWORTH TWP. (AP) — Michigan State Police on Thursday increased to $15,000 the reward for information leading to an arrest in the 2018 slaying of a 79-year-old woman whose remains were found following a house fire in Michigan's northwestern Lower Peninsula.
The reward is being offered in the death of Evelyn Louise Ware, whose body was found following the Jan. 10, 2018, fire at her home in Lake County's Ellsworth Township, WWTV-TV reported. The reward had stood at $5,000 since shortly after the fire.
The additional reward money is coming from an anonymous donor and the Detroit Crimes Commission.
The Lake County Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death a homicide, but investigators haven't released how she died.
MSP Detective Sgt. Joe McMillan said her slaying shocked many people.
"Evelyn did have several people who called her mom," he said. "She was an emblem, an icon if you will, in the community. She mothered to many, many people that were in the community. ... Some that were her blood, and many that were not."
