3 dead, 3 hurt in small plane crash near Michigan airport
DEWITT TWP. (AP) — Three people died and three others were injured when a single-engine plane heading from Indianapolis crashed Thursday near Capital Region International Airport in mid-Michigan, authorities said.
The six-passenger plane was on its way to the Lansing-area airport when it went down at about 9 a.m.
“I know that it was coming in on the approach and that’s when something went wrong,” airport spokesman Spencer Flynn said.
The plane was at capacity and included a pilot and co-pilot, said Clinton County Sheriff Larry Jerue. Names of those onboard weren’t immediately released.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Socata TBM 700 plane left Indy South Greenwood Airport at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to WRTV-TV. The FAA registry lists the plane as being owned by a Greenwood, Indiana, company.
The airport received an emergency alert from the plane, said airport public safety and operations chief Eric Patrick. He wasn’t sure if the alert came before or after the crash.
The plane was largely intact at the crash site and Patrick said the plane wasn’t part of scheduled commercial service at the airport.
State lawmaker gets letter from leader, removes ‘gun-free’ sign
LANSING (AP) — A Michigan lawmaker has removed a sign proclaiming her office to be “gun-free” after the House speaker wrote to her to do so.
The Detroit News reported that state Rep. Kara Hope, D-Holt, originally placed the sign on the door last month on 2nd Amendment Day, when gun rights activists gathered at the Capitol. Hope was told to remove the sign, but she would only consider it if she received something in writing from Speaker Lee Chatfield.
Chatfield says in the letter that arrived Wednesday prohibiting visitors with firearms was unauthorized. Michigan law allows concealed weapons to be banned from certain places but not government buildings.
Chatfield inadvertently carried a loaded, unregistered handgun into a Michigan airport last year. He apologized and paid fines.
Hope said she doesn’t share what she calls Chatfield’s “casual, even careless attitude toward guns.”
Future uncertain in Oakland County school district
CLAWSON (AP) — A school district in Oakland County is inviting parents to discuss options as enrollment continues to slide.
Clawson Superintendent Tim Wilson told the Detroit Free Press that the district might need to merge with another district or close schools. Enrollment is at 1,477 students, down 18 percent from a decade ago. One-third of students come from other districts.
Wilson said teachers have had one pay raise in six years.
He sent a letter to parents inviting them to an Oct. 16 meeting to start discussing options. No decisions will be made.
Man arrested in Mexico for 2007 rape of Detroit girl, 10
DETROIT (AP) — A man who had been on a federal “most wanted” list for nearly a decade has been arrested in Mexico for the 2007 kidnapping and rape of a 10-year-old Detroit girl.
The U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday that Corey Gaston, 41, was arrested Tuesday near Guadalajara and is being held in Chicago awaiting extradition to Michigan.
The girl was taken through a bedroom window at her home and sexually assaulted in a nearby alley.
Authorities say Gaston was on bond when he failed to show up for trial in 2008 on criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and home invasion charges. He was placed on the Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list in 2011.
The Marshals Service said it provided information on Gaston’s possible location to Mexican authorities, who took him into custody.
Barking dog leads rescuers to woman saved in fire
KALKASKA (AP) — Police say an unconscious woman was rescued from her burning home in northern Michigan, thanks to a barking dog and the courage of a state trooper and two brothers.
The 62-year-old woman was pulled from her Kalkaska home on a second try Wednesday. Trooper Adam Whited, supported by the firefighters, crawled under smoke to save her.
State police Lt. Travis House said, “They probably saved her life.”
The firefighters are brothers, Kyle Jenkins and Kevin Jenkins.
But the effort started with a dog next door. The Kalkaska Township fire chief said a neighbor went to the burning home and called 911 after her dog kept barking. Chief Derek Hogerheide told the Traverse City Record-Eagle that the dog was “outside going crazy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.