Police say hunter wounded by brother
SARANAC (AP) — A sheriff’s department says a hunter was badly wounded in western Michigan when he was accidentally shot by his brother.
The shooting happened Saturday in a rural area near the Ionia County village of Saranac. Officials say the 28-year-old Lowell man was taken by helicopter from the scene to a Grand Rapids hospital in serious but stable condition.
The sheriff’s department says the brothers were looking in dense corn for a deer they had shot and became separated. One man thought he saw the deer, so he fired again. He soon realized he had shot his brother and called 911.
The brothers walked out of the cornfield where they met emergency workers.
Dad’s rifle fires, injuring 2 boys on deer hunting opener
GRAYLING (AP) — Police say two boys were injured when a gun discharged while their father was preparing to go hunting on opening day.
Sheriff Shawn Kraycs says the trigger went off Friday when the man put the rifle into its cover. The bullet went through a wall at the home in Crawford County. Fragments injured a 6-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy.
The injuries aren’t serious.
The sheriff said the 29-year-old father was “absolutely devastated.” Kraycs says the man knew “it could have been a heck of a lot worse.”
Michigan easing permit process to fight lakeshore erosion
MANISTEE (AP) — State regulators say they want to make it easier for lakeshore property owners to get permits to temporarily fix the effects of high water, especially along Lake Michigan.
The permit fee is being reduced to $100, and a public notice in most cases won’t be required. The goal is to stabilize eroding shore with sandbags, although the bags must eventually be removed.
The Michigan Department of Environment says it has issued more than 100 shoreline protection permits since Oct. 1. The agency says it’s expediting permits if there’s a threat to homes, health and safety.
A website has been created to advise property owners at www.Michigan.gov/HighWater.
In southwestern Michigan, Berrien County commissioner Ezra Scott says the lakeshore should be declared a national disaster.
County clerks: We’ll lose money if phones are OK at courts
LANSING (AP) — Court clerks around Michigan are criticizing a proposal to allow phones and other electronic devices in courthouses.
Among their objections: They fear they’ll lose money.
The Michigan Supreme Court is holding a public hearing Wednesday in Lansing.
Courts typically charge people to make copies of public documents. Someone with an electronic device could do it for free. For example, Mason County charges $1 per page. Clerk Cheryl Kelly says the proposed rule “would put a dent in our revenue.”
Besides copying documents, the rule would allow people to use an electronic device to take notes, search the internet and send or receive text messages in a courtroom.
Lawyers, who typically can carry phones, are in favor of the change, especially if it helps them stay in touch with clients in a courthouse.
School: Food donation just the ticket to paying parking fine
MARQUETTE (AP) — Some people issued parking tickets from Northern Michigan University can pay at least part of their debt by donating items to the Upper Peninsula school’s food pantry.
Donations of various items can reduce or eliminate a fine of up to $25. The value of items is determined at drop-off.
