$1 million Michigan Powerball ticket expires with no winner
LANSING (AP) — Too late now.
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million and sold in suburban Detroit expired Thursday after no one stepped forward with it.
Powerball tickets are valid for one year from the date of the drawing.
The ticket was sold at a Marathon gas station in Farmington Hills.
It was the fourth $1 million prize to go unclaimed in Michigan in 2019. The record is a $34 million Lotto jackpot that went into the school aid fund in 1998.
Detroit-area mayor, others charged in fraud, bribery scheme
TAYLOR (AP) — The mayor of a Detroit suburb and others were charged Thursday in federal court with bribery and fraud involving hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of an ongoing public corruption investigation.
An unsealed 33-count indictment alleged Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars, city Community Development Manager Jeffrey Baum and real estate developer Shady Awad participated in a scheme that included awarding Awad's company tax-foreclosed properties. In exchange, Awad was accused of providing kickbacks that included cash and more than $40,000 worth of renovations to Sollars' primary and vacation homes.
Sollars and Baum also defrauded donors to the mayor's campaign, the indictment alleged.
Prosecutors said they're going to ask a judge to let the government keep about $206,000 in cash seized from Sollars' home in February that authorities said was stolen from his own campaign fund.
Sollars has denied any wrongdoing, and said in a video posted on his campaign's Facebook page that the seized money he won while gambling in Las Vegas.
Lansing man faces child abuse charge after boy shot in head
LANSING (AP) — A Lansing man has been charged with child abuse in connection with a shooting that left a 3-year-old boy in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
Lamarko Davion Joseph, 26, faces a second-degree child abuse charge and three felony weapons charges in the Dec. 3 shooting, the Lansing State Journal reported.
Officers summoned to a Lansing home found that the boy had a gunshot wound to the head and was having trouble breathing. Lansing Police Public Information Director Robert Merritt said the boy remains in critical condition but is stable.
Joseph is in custody on an unrelated charge. He's being held on $10,000 cash bond and is due back in court for a probable cause conference on Dec. 26.
2 children critical, 2 others hurt in train-truck crash
MONROE TWP. (AP) — Two children suffered critical injuries and two other people also were hurt Thursday when a freight train struck a pickup truck Thursday at a crossing in southeastern Michigan, state police said.
An adult was driving the truck with three child passengers when the crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. in Monroe Township, about 35 miles south of Detroit, police said. The truck was struck by a CSX train while crossing the tracks on a private drive, police said.
Firefighters and police extracted the occupants of the truck, and they were transported to a hospital in Toledo, Ohio, authorities said.
Two children were in critical condition, police said. The other child was in serious condition but stable, police said. The driver also was stable.
Nobody aboard the train was injured.
The cause of the crash was unclear. CSX was assisting state troopers with the investigation.
US man jailed in Russia on spying charges loses job
AUBURN HILLS (AP) — A Michigan man who has been imprisoned in Russia on spying charges for nearly a year has lost his job with an automotive parts supplier in a corporate restructuring, a move his brother has denounced.
Paul Whelan was arrested Dec. 28, 2018, in a Moscow hotel while visiting for a friend's wedding. The Russian government charged him with espionage and has repeatedly extended his detention while he awaits trial on charges that carry a sentence of up to 20 years. Whelan has denied the charges.
Whelan, a Marine Corps veteran, had been director of global security for BorgWarner, based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, but that role was eliminated last Friday in a corporate restructuring announced in April, BorgWarner spokeswoman Kathy Graham said.
Whelan's twin, David Whelan, told The Detroit News in an email Wednesday that his brother's health has been deteriorating and that his life has "unraveled" as he became "collateral damage in the Russian Federation's geopolitical gamesmanship." The firing "increases the strain on our family's ability to keep some semblance of his former life ready for when he returns home," Whelan continued.
Paul Whelan, 49, started with BorgWarner in January 2017 and oversaw security at facilities around the world. BorgWarner notified Whelan's representatives of his termination while he remains in Russian custody, Graham said.
Congress has demanded that the Russian government present evidence against Whelan or release him. The U.S. Embassy said requests to send a doctor to examine him have been rejected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.