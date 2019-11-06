Michigan House votes to lift ban on baiting, feeding deer
LANSING (AP) — Legislation advancing in Michigan would lift the state's ban on baiting and feeding deer in the Lower Peninsula and parts of the Upper Peninsula.
The state House approved the bill 56-49 Tuesday. It goes to the Senate for future consideration.
The ban was initially instituted by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission in 2018.
The bill sponsor, Rep. Michelle Hoitenga, R-Manton, said the ban is "silly" and is hurting hunters. Democrats and some Republicans opposed the bill.
Rep. Gary Howell, R-North Branch, said voters entrusted the commission to make decisions about hunting.
The state Department of Natural Resources says baiting and feeding concentrates animals beyond their normal movement patterns, increasing the spread of chronic wasting diseases and bovine tuberculosis.
More tension at Wayne State University over president's job
DETROIT (AP) — Four members of the governing board at Wayne State University have voted to oust the president, but the result might not hold up.
The university says any vote would need to be in public, not at a private committee meeting. The school also says five votes are required to oust President Roy Wilson.
The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press reported the vote occurred Monday. Three members of the Board of Governors walked out and didn't participate.
Wilson said he's not leaving.
Michael Busuito, Sandra Hughes O'Brien, Dana Thompson and Anil Kumar voted to fire Wilson if he doesn't resign. Their latest complaint with the president is that they weren't consulted on a plan to offer free tuition to Detroit high school graduates before it was announced.
Michigan affirms offer to share Asian carp project costs
LANSING (AP) — Michigan says it remains willing to contribute $8 million toward initial stages of a project to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger affirmed the commitment Tuesday in a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The funding would pay for preconstruction, engineering and design of a planned barrier system at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois. The location is a choke point where bighead, silver and black carp could be blocked from migrating to Lake Michigan through Chicago-area waterways.
Congress has been asked to cover most of the project's $778 million cost.
Officials say the urgency was underscored by a recent announcement that 76 water samples taken beyond Brandon Road had tested positive for Asian carp DNA.
Bay City woman, 41, was killed by 1 or more dogs
BAY CITY (AP) — Mid-Michigan police say a woman found dead inside a Bay City home had been killed by one or more pet dogs.
Officers from the Bay City Department of Public Safety were called to a mobile home park Friday and found 41-year-old Brandy Joy O'Dell dead inside a residence. An autopsy performed by the Bay County Medical Examiner's Office determined that O'Dell had died "from several bites made by one or more dogs that were pets."
Police said two "pit bull-type dogs" were removed from the home and taken to animal control.
The dogs are being housed at the Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center. Supervisor Craig Goulet said the two dogs are pit bulls and it's unclear what will happen to them.
