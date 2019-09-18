Police appeal fails in fatal shooting of pit bull in Jackson
JACKSON (AP) — An appeals court says a lawsuit can proceed against police in the fatal shooting of a pit bull inside a Jackson home.
In 2014, a Jackson officer walked through the front door without knocking and encountered a dog named Kane. The dog dashed down stairs and growled before it was shot.
There's no dispute that Officer Matthew Peters didn't have a warrant to enter the home. He had a court order to find a man who needed medication, but that person didn't even live at the address.
Peters said he reasonably believed he had entered a common area in the building, not an apartment. But that argument was rejected Tuesday by a federal appeals court.
The court says a jury can decide if a growling dog was an imminent threat.
Charge added against 80-year-old former Michigan priest
LANSING (AP) — Prosecutors have added a sexual assault charge against a former Catholic priest, accusing him of abusing a 5-year-old boy after a family funeral in Genesee County in 1987.
Vincent DeLorenzo, who worked at several Michigan churches, was charged in May with criminal sexual conduct in other alleged incidents. The Attorney General's Office said Tuesday that it filed an additional charge.
Michael Manley, an attorney for the 80-year-old, said DeLorenzo "maintains his innocence."
The alleged crime occurred more than 10 years ago, but Michigan's statute of limitations is suspended when a defendant leaves the state for any reason.
DeLorenzo admitted when he resigned from a Flint-area parish in 2002 that he had sexually abused a child. He wasn't charged at the time.
His next court date is Sept. 26.
Man held in alleged sex assault of child at Michigan school
ANN ARBOR (AP) — Authorities say a man sexually assaulted a child inside a secluded part of a Michigan middle school while the building was open for a meeting.
Johnathan James Green, 44, of Ann Arbor was arrested last week on charges including first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 13 and accosting a child for immoral purposes, the Ann Arbor News reported. He's jailed, pending future hearings.
Ann Arbor police say Green, who didn't appear to have any association with the school or the child, allegedly went into Scarlett Middle School on Sept. 9 and coerced the child to go to a secluded part of the school.
The Ann Arbor school district notified parents and is cooperating with police.
History attraction acquires big collection related to diners
DEARBORN (AP) — A suburban Detroit history attraction has acquired a major collection of photographs, menus, clothing and other items related to American diners.
Dearborn-based The Henry Ford announced the acquisition Tuesday of the collection assembled by Richard J.S. Gutman, an expert who has been helping tell the story of the eateries.
The collection also includes drawings, manufacturers' catalogs, postcards, tables, stools, tableware and promotional giveaway items from diners across the United States. The addition bolsters The Henry Ford's collection of materials related to U.S. roadside architecture and design.
Gutman was involved in the move and restoration of Lamy's Diner, which is located inside the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation at The Henry Ford, and the reconstruction of the Owl Night Lunch Wagon, which is located in The Henry Ford's Greenfield Village attraction.
