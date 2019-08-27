State Briefs

Candidate who wanted city as white ‘as possible’ ends run
MARYSVILLE (AP) — A candidate for the Marysville City Council who said last week that she wants to keep her community white “as much as possible” withdrew from the council race on Monday.
Jean Cramer stopped by the City Hall to say she was leaving the race and later, at the request of city officials, put her withdrawal in writing in a one-sentence letter that did not give a reason for why she dropped out, the Times Herald in Port Huron reported. Her name will remain on the Nov. 5 election ballot.
Cramer, 67, created a furor after a moderator at an election forum Thursday asked her and the other candidates if the city should do more to attract foreign-born residents. Cramer replied: “Keep Marysville a white community as much as possible.”
She added: “White. Seriously. In other words, no foreign-born, no foreign people.”
Her comments troubled other candidates at the forum.
Cramer later said she did not believe her comments were racist. She doubled down on her statements Friday during a follow-up interview with the Times Herald outside her Marysville home.
“As far as I know, as long as we’ve been here, Marysville has been a white community, a white city,” she said.
Cramer’s comments prompted Mayor Dan Damman and others to ask her to withdraw from the council race. She was one of five candidates running for three council seats in November.
Police chief out for coffee saves woman in pond
MERIDIAN TWP. (AP) — A police chief getting a morning coffee suddenly had a more urgent priority: He shed his shirt and boots and jumped into a pond to save a woman whose car was in the water in Ingham County.
Meridian Township Chief Ken Plaga and Sgt. Ed Bensonen got the car door open and brought the elderly woman to shore in Meridian Township, near Lansing. The Lansing State Journal said Plaga didn’t mention his role until Township Manager Frank Walsh announced it on Facebook.
The chief said it wasn’t immediately known why the woman’s car landed in the pond. He said he was just doing his job.
Walsh said the “heroic effort” of the two officers saved the woman.
Strong fall apple harvest forecast for Michigan orchards
TRAVERSE CITY (AP) — Michigan apple growers are expecting another strong showing this fall.
A crop estimate of 25.25 million bushels was announced Friday. That’s about the same as the harvest in 2018.
Executive Director Diane Smith of the Michigan Apple Committee said the estimate is based on reports from various regions of a clean crop with good-sized fruit.
Smith said the cool, rainy spring and hot July weather provided favorable weather conditions.
Michigan apples typically are shipped from mid-August through the following June to more than 30 states and 18 nations. The state has more than 11.3 million apple trees in commercial production, covering 35,500 acres on 825 farms.
