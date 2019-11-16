Attorney general unveils plan to crack down on illegal robocalls
LANSING (AP) — Michigan’s attorney general plans a crackdown on illegal robocalls.
Dana Nessel on Friday announced a dozen initiatives aimed at putting a halt to the calls, many of which she says are scams.
Her office plans to educate residents so they can protect themselves, step up enforcement, work with the Legislature to update state laws and be a model that other states can follow. Nessel is urging people to hang up if they get an illegal robocall and to report it to her office.
In October, Americans received a record 5.7 billion automated calls from scammers, telemarketers, debt collectors and others.
Cold ends mosquito season, rare virus threat in SW Michigan
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Health officials in a southwestern Michigan county say cold weather has ended this year’s mosquito season and with it the threat of a deadly mosquito-borne virus.
Berrien County Health Department spokeswoman Gillian Conrad said recent cold, snowy weather wiped out mosquitoes that were spreading the eastern equine encephalitis virus.
Health officials say there were 10 confirmed human cases of that rare virus this year in southwest Michigan. Five of those people died.
Conrad told WSBT-TV that officials have no way of predicting whether the virus will be a problem again in 2020 when mosquito season returns.
Berrien County and several other Michigan counties conducted aerial spraying of pesticides earlier this year to combat the mosquito-borne virus. Those were the first such aerial treatments in Michigan since 1980.
2 more Republicans enter race to challenge Michigan congresswoman
BRIGHTON (AP) — Two more Republicans are entering the race to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, whose district stretches between Lansing and the northern Detroit suburbs.
Paul Junge, who worked as an immigration official in the Trump administration, and East Lansing lawyer Kristina Lyke announced their candidacies Thursday.
Junge says he would “defend conservative values,” while Lyke says her campaign is the “direct result” of Slotkin’s support of the impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump.
Other Republicans who previously launched campaigns are State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder and car salesman Mike Detmer.
Slotkin, who has a national security background, is in her first term after winning the seat that had been held by Republicans.
Court denies ex-Detroit mayor’s motion to get out of prison
DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court in Cincinnati has denied a former Detroit mayor's latest effort to get out of prison.
The order was filed Friday on Kwame Kilpatrick’s motion arguing, among other things, that U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds was biased and should have recused herself due to a personal relationship she had with his defense attorney. Kilpatrick, 49, said Edmunds sent his lawyer a card for his wedding.
Kilpatrick resigned in 2008 following a text-messaging sex scandal involving his chief of staff. In 2013, Edmunds sentenced him to 28 years in prison for extortion, bribery, conspiracy and other crimes during his years in office.
Kilpatrick is being held in a federal lockup in Brooklyn, New York. He is due to be released in 2037.
Charges filed in 2017 deaths of 2 teens crossing street
FLINT (AP) — A man has been charged with manslaughter and other crimes, more than two years after two teens were struck and killed by a car in Flint in a case that “kind of fell between the cracks,” a prosecutor said.
Jerry Turnbow, 27, of Grand Rapids appeared in court Wednesday and was ordered to jail on a $500,000 bond.
Ashyrinta Clemons and Tatiana Brown, both 13, were killed in August 2017 while crossing a Flint street. Police described it as a hit-and-run. Turnbow turned himself in after the crash but was eventually released, The Flint Journal reported.
Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said his office first rejected charges because police didn’t have enough evidence to show Turnbow was the driver. The investigation lost steam when a Flint officer assigned to the case quit in 2018 due to his own crimes.
Leyton said he was told about the case by Sheldon Neeley before Neeley was recently elected mayor.
Oakland County health officials confirm rabies in pet cat
BIRMINGHAM (AP) — Health officials in suburban Detroit have confirmed rabies in a pet cat.
The confirmation in Birmingham on Friday follows verification so far this year of the disease in four bats and 11 skunks in Oakland County.
Officials said last month that a dead skunk found in nearby West Bloomfield tested positive for rabies. Other Oakland County communities with rabies confirmed in skunks include Southfield, Rochester Hills and Troy.
Health officials say pet owners should have their dogs and cats vaccinated against the rabies virus. Symptoms in animals include general sickness, swallowing problems and excessive drooling, slow and unusual movement, no apparent fear of humans, and aggression.
Rabies can be fatal to humans after symptoms begin to occur. Deaths can be prevented with a vaccine administered immediately after exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.