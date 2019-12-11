Michigan deckhand drowns after fall into Lake Michigan
BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (AP) — A Michigan woman who was a deckhand on an ore boat has died after falling into Lake Michigan at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, authorities said.
Sara Murawski, 30, of Kinde had just completed a work trip of several weeks and was onshore retrieving her belongings Monday afternoon when she fell between a dock and the boat, Indiana conservation officers said. A witness entered the water in an attempt to rescue Murawski, but she slipped below the surface before he could reach her and did not immediately resurface, officers said.
A diver reached her in 32 feet of water about 45 minutes later and brought her to the surface and a U.S. Coast Guard vessel, but she was pronounced dead at a hospital, officers said.
Murawski's death is believed to be an accidental drowning, officers said. She was not wearing a life jacket.
Murawski fell at the site of the Wilfred Sykes, an ore boat, according to a statement from ArcelorMittal, the steel company that operates the dock. The company is working with Central Marine Logistics, which manages the Wilfred Sykes captain and crew, to investigate the incident.
Burns Harbor is a few miles east of Gary.
Michigan House supports 10 pct. raise for Supreme Court justices
LANSING (AP) — The Michigan House voted Tuesday to approve a 10 percent pay increase for state Supreme Court justices, backing a recommendation made by a compensation commission.
If the raise also is endorsed by the Senate, justices' salary would rise from $164,610 to $172,841 in 2021 and to $181,483 in 2022. It would be the first raise in nearly 20 years.
Supporters said the hike is necessary because Michigan's roughly two-dozen Court of Appeals judges, whose pay is tied to increases typically given to all state employees on an annual basis, will soon be paid more than the seven justices.
"It doesn't quite make sense," said state Rep. Graham Filler, R-DeWitt. "The Supreme Court is the main court in the state of Michigan. They do all the intake of cases that go up for appeal and they decide on some of the biggest issues. They should be the highest-paid judges."
In May, the State Officers Compensation Commission recommended 5 percent pay raises in 2021 and 2022. The panel previously suggested increases in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017, but the recommendations did not advance in the Legislature.
The GOP-led House used a voice vote to pass a resolution approving the $16,873 raise.
In its report to lawmakers, the commission said the justices' salaries rank 35th-lowest in the country. Chief Justice Bridget McCormack noted the effect of inflation and how other judges and state workers had received cost-of-living raises since 2002.
The panel did not recommend pay increases for lawmakers, the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state.
Man's body found three days after truck located in ditch
CARO (AP) — Police have recovered the body of a man whose truck was found submerged in a ditch in Michigan's Thumb region.
Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent said the body of John Loughner, 44, was found about a quarter-mile from where his truck went into a ditch about 6 miles southeast of Unionville.
Sheriff's Deputy Kirk Dutcher found the body in a swampy area Monday, three days after his wrecked truck was located. Loughner was found on the other side of the road from the ditch, Skrent told The Saginaw News.
The vehicle probably entered the ditch full of water after midnight Friday, police said. Sheriff's Sgt. Justin Nitz dove into the ditch and checked the immediate area for a body, but found nothing. The surrounding area was also searched Friday by police dogs and by divers Saturday.
"He must have gotten out of the water and then walked around, crossed the road somewhere, and walked through the swampy area," Skrent said.
It's not clear how the truck wound up in the ditch, Skrent said.
Cherry sausage maker will close shop in northern Michigan
CEDAR (AP) — A well-known family business that put cherries in sausage is closing its doors in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula.
Pleva's Meats in Cedar in Leelanau County has been around for 73 years. General manager Andrew Pleva told the Traverse City Record-Eagle that expenses and other challenges are piling up.
The meat market will close Feb. 1.
"It's an industry that's starting to die, and it's something that we can no longer do," said Pleva, son of owners Tom and Connie Pleva.
Tom's cousin and a former owner, Ray Pleva, is credited with creating Plevalean, a sausage made with tart cherries. The blend was patented in 1995 and offered in school lunch programs.
Andrew Pleva said the family would like to somehow keep making Plevalean.
"We'd like to partner with another company that might be interested in making it with us," he said. "It's still kind of up in the air as far as what we're going to do."
Michigan sales top $1.6M in first week of recreational pot
LANSING (AP) — Recreational marijuana sales totaled about $1.6 million in the inaugural week of business at the first retail shops in Michigan.
Sales during the Dec. 1-8 period brought the state roughly $270,400 in revenue from the excise and sales taxes levied on pot, the Detroit Free Press and MLive.com reported.
As of Monday, Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued 10 retail licenses for recreational marijuana, five of which began selling last week.
More than 1,400 of the state's roughly 1,800 cities, townships and villages aren't allowing pot shops.
Michigan voters approved recreational marijuana last year. Illinois starts recreational sales in January.
