Michigan to open door to recreational pot sales in December
LANSING (AP) — The state of Michigan is opening the door to the sale of marijuana for recreational use starting in December, which is earlier than expected.
The Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued an advisory bulletin Wednesday. It says businesses that are licensed to grow, process or sell marijuana for medical use can, beginning Dec. 1, transfer half their inventory to the recreational market if they have the necessary license.
Some recreational licenses are expected to be approved soon.
Dispensaries will be able to transfer half of each type of marijuana product, but only if it has been in inventory for at least 30 days.
Recreational marijuana is unlikely to be available on a widespread basis in Michigan until licensed growers can harvest the first crop, possibly in March or April.
SW Michigan man clearing snow gets trapped by machinery, dies
BANGOR (AP) — Police said a Van Buren County man using heavy machinery to clear snow died after he became trapped beneath part of the machinery.
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the 40-year-old man was using a skid-steer loader to move snow Tuesday morning at a business near Bangor when he became trapped beneath its bucket. Police said the man was working under the bucket area to clear snow from near machinery pedals when the bucket lowered onto him.
Co-workers freed the man and performed CPR, but police said he died at the scene from his injuries.
Sheriff Daniel Abbot called the man’s death “an unfortunate incident dealing with a farm implement.”
WNEM-TV reported police said the man died while clearing snow from his marijuana grow business. His name hasn’t been released.
22 presidential candidates listed for Michigan primary
LANSING (AP) — Eighteen Democrats and four Republicans, including President Donald Trump, are currently listed as candidates in Michigan's March primary.
Tuesday was the deadline for leaders of the state Democratic and Republican parties to add names to a list released Friday by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. They added no new candidates.
Dec. 13 is the deadline for those not listed to file more than 11,000 valid signatures to run.
The Michigan Republican Party named only Trump as a candidate. But Benson, who must include individuals generally advocated as potential candidates, also listed former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh as Republican candidates.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who is moving toward a bid, is listed as a Democratic candidate.
Grand Rapids to pay $190K to Latino US citizen held by ICE
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — The city of Grand Rapids will pay a $190,000 settlement to a Latino American war veteran who was wrongfully detained by federal immigration officials.
The City Commission unanimously approved the payment to Jilmar Ramos-Gomez on Tuesday to resolve a Michigan Department of Civil Rights complaint.
Customs Enforcement held Ramos-Gomez for three days last December before releasing the Michigan-born U.S. citizen. Police Capt. Curtis VanderKooi served a 20-hour, unpaid suspension for violating department policy after he alerted the federal agency about Ramos-Gomez's arrest at a hospital.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan and Michigan Immigrant Rights Center filed the complaint on Ramos-Gomez’s behalf in April, saying VanderKooi discriminated against him based on his race, violating the state’s Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.
Girl, 13, dies after snowmobile crash in Oakland County
INDEPENDENCE TWP. (AP) — Authorities said a 13-year-old girl who was a passenger on a snowmobile has died after a crash with another snowmobile.
The incident occurred Tuesday in Oakland County’s Independence Township. The Sheriff’s Office said the girl was riding with a 13-year-old boy when their snowmobile struck a snowmobile being driven by the boy’s father.
The boy was in stable condition Wednesday. All were wearing helmets, police said.
The girl lived in Orion Township and attended Lake Orion schools. Her name was not released.
