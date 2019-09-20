Michigan Republicans propose $400M more for road fixes
LANSING (AP) — Michigan Republicans are proposing to shift $400 million in general funds to the transportation budget to help fix deteriorating roads and bridges.
A $5.4 billion transportation spending plan won approval on a 4-2 party-line vote Thursday. It would boost funding by 7.4 percent but spend roughly $400 million less than what Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed as part of a phased-in 45-cents-a-gallon fuel tax increase.
The tax hike has been rejected, and Whitmer and majority Republicans are at odds over continuing to divert general funds to roads — a routine practice in recent years. General funds also pay for higher education, local revenue-sharing and state departments.
The $400 million in additional spending would come on top of earmarking $468 million in income taxes for roads under 2015 and 2018 laws.
Boy improving after Michigan buggy crash kills 3 siblings
CHARLOTTE (AP) — The condition of a Michigan boy who survived a horse-drawn buggy crash that killed his three siblings improved Thursday, a day after the tragedy that shocked the local Amish community.
Henry Detweiler told the Lansing State Journal that the children — ages 6, 8, 10 and 13 — had finished school Wednesday and were headed to his blacksmith shop, less than 3 miles away, in Eaton County, southwest of the state capital.
The buggy was struck from behind. The elderly driver of the motor vehicle was examined at a hospital.
The crash remains under investigation. No names have been released.
"I bawled all the way home," said Kevin Newton, who often drives for the Amish and knew the victims. "They've got to do something, pass a law or something. They should have more signs out" warning drivers about buggies.
Jerri Nesbitt of the Eaton County Sheriff's Office said the 6-year-old boy had a "good night," despite leg and head injuries, and was in stable condition.
Ex-Michigan State medical resident sentenced in sex assault
LANSING (AP) — A former Michigan State University medical resident who authorities say sexually assaulted two women at a university health center and forced them to watch videos of him masturbating has been sentenced to 5-15 years in prison.
Michael Phinn of Fowlerville was sentenced Wednesday after earlier pleading guilty to charges including second-degree criminal sexual conduct, the Lansing State Journal reported.
Phinn, 33, told the court he's "not a manipulator or a monster," and instead blamed the widespread availability of pornography. He said he "misinterpreted months of flirtatious behavior."
Phinn originally faced harsher charges, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Phinn worked in the MSU Neurology Clinic and police say the women weren't his patients. He was charged in October 2018, about a week after the women reported allegations to police.
Civilian board OKs use of facial recognition by Detroit cops
DETROIT (AP) — A board that oversees Detroit police has approved the use of facial recognition technology to investigate crimes.
The software has been used since 2018. But The Detroit News reported that Chief James Craig wanted a permanent policy.
Images from video surveillance are fed into software, which can search databases and social media for a possible match. Craig said three staff members must agree there's a match before the information is shared with investigators.
The American Civil Liberties Union had urged the Board of Police Commissioners to reject the policy. Critics say facial recognition amounts to mass racial profiling in a city that is about 80 percent black.
Commissioners approved the policy, 8-3, Thursday. Craig, who is black, said the technology is used to "keep the community safe."
Caiman takes up residence in Michigan school's biology pond
TEMPERANCE (AP) — A southeastern Michigan school district is warning students and others to stay away from a biology pond after a caiman was spotted swimming in it.
Bedford Public Schools Superintendent Carl Shultz sent an email to parents and staff Thursday telling them to avoid the pond on the district's junior high/high school campus in Temperance until the 3-foot-long alligator-like reptile is removed.
Shultz said a teacher noticed the caiman swimming in the pond Thursday.
He said caimans, while not indigenous to Michigan, often are kept as pets.
Shultz said a zoo has offered to take the caiman once it's captured.
