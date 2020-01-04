Barn fire kills 300,000 hens at Allegan County poultry farm
OTSEGO TWP. (AP) — About 300,000 hens died in a barn fire at a southwestern Michigan poultry farm.
The blaze started at about 11 a.m. Friday at the farm in Allegan County’s Otsego Township, WWMT-TV reported.
The barn was destroyed. About 250,000 hens in a second barn were unharmed.
About 50 people who work at the cage-free farm were evacuated, according to Konos Inc. spokesman Brian Burch. The farm will be at reduced production for the near future, he said.
Fire crews were forced to truck in water to battle the blaze.
“Agriculture fires are always a challenge, especially at a place like this,” Burch said. “We don’t have city water. We don’t have those same kinds of assets that we sometimes take for granted in cities.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Detroit homicides up in 2019; overall violent crime down
DETROIT (AP) — Homicides in Detroit increased last year, while overall violent crime in the city was down, according to crime numbers released by the police department.
End-of-year statistics show 273 homicides were committed in 2019 – up from 261 the year before, Detroit Police Chief Chief James Craig said Friday.
The 261 homicides in 2018 were the city’s lowest in 50 years.
Detroit’s 767 nonfatal shootings last year were more than the 755 in 2018, while robberies also were up in 2019 – 2,337 to 2,309.
But a 21 percent decrease in carjackings from 2018 to 2019 is “probably the most contributing factor” in the city’s 4 percent drop in violent crime, Craig said.
“I’m not waving a flag of success,” he told reporters. “But I will tell you – progress. Absolutely. But we can’t do it alone.”
Gang violence was responsible for an uptick in shootings in July and late November into December, Craig added.
“Crime is trending downward, while I oftentimes say ‘when its one homicide it’s always one too many,’” the police chief said.
Indiana man died in Michigan after kayaking accident, police say
NILES (AP) — A man who died after falling from a kayak into a southwestern Michigan river during a New Year’s Day excursion with friends has been identified as an Indiana man.
Niles police said Thursday that 40-year-old Jean Claude Mutabazi, of South Bend, was pronounced dead Wednesday after being pulled from the St. Joseph River following a four-hour search. The medical examiner’s office is investigating his cause of death.
Police said Mutabazi was kayaking Wednesday morning with three other men, two of whom also fell into the river and were treated at a hospital for exposure to cold.
All four men were wearing personal flotation devices. Police said Mutabazi was still wearing his when he was found trapped under a log that was stuck at the top of a dam.
Niles Fire Chief Larry Lamb said that shortly after launching their kayaks, the men apparently ran into trouble. He said he wasn’t sure if the speed of the river’s current contributed to the accident. At the time, the water temperature was 39 degrees and the air temperature 25.
