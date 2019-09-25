Enbridge installing supports for Great Lakes oil pipeline
TRAVERSE CITY (AP) — Enbridge says it has begun installing steel supports on an oil pipeline in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac, where erosion has created a gap between the line and the lake bottom.
The Canadian company based in Calgary, Alberta, said Tuesday it had received a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to install 54 supports along the Line 5 pipe in the waterway connecting Lakes Huron and Michigan.
The work is needed because the space beneath the line exceeds 75 feet in length, the maximum allowed under an agreement with the state.
Company spokesman Ryan Duffy said the job should be finished later this week.
Enbridge has previously installed 147 screw anchors since 2002 on Line 5's dual pipes to deal with other gaps that formed beneath them.
2 fired after kids kicked off school bus for eating chips
MUSKEGON (AP) — Officials say a school bus driver and aide who ordered several elementary students to get off a bus for eating and sharing a bag of chips have been fired.
Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Cortez said the students left the bus Wednesday afternoon, several stops before they should have. The district didn't specify how many students were involved, but said older students helped younger students stay safe afterward.
Cortez said in a letter to parents there's "no excuse for this kind of behavior." He said the driver and aide's actions "were deplorable and violated district policies, ethics and protocol."
The bus company, Dean Transportation, said the driver and aide were fired Friday following an investigation. Their names weren't released. The company has apologized for what happened.
Man dies after being injured breaking into Detroit-area home
ROCHESTER HILLS (AP) — Authorities say a man who was injured while breaking into a suburban Detroit home tried to kill a 90-year-old man who lived there before collapsing and dying.
The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the 44-year-old who broke into the Rochester Hills condominium Monday morning told the man living there that he "wanted to see someone die before he killed himself." The younger man allegedly beat the older man with furniture, seriously injuring him.
The Sheriff's Office said Tuesday the older man pretended to be dead and the younger man eventually died of wounds from breaking into the home.
Deputies responded when a neighbor saw a broken window at the condo and what looked like blood on a door. They found blood throughout the home.
The older man was hospitalized.
Lawsuit claims injuries from steam through manhole covers
DETROIT (AP) — Twenty people who claim they suffered burns from stream rising out of manhole covers in Detroit are suing companies involved in the operation of steam pipes beneath downtown-area streets.
A lawsuit filed Tuesday in Wayne County Circuit Court says injuries included burns to feet and legs. Each person is seeking more than $25,000 in damages.
Detroit Thermal, Detroit Renewable Energy and Project Mist HoldCo. are named as defendants. The complaint alleges they failed to control steam from pipes and failed to warn pedestrians about the conditions. The complaint also says the companies failed to barricade or block the manhole covers.
A spokesman for Detroit Thermal and Project Mist HoldCo. said Tuesday the companies have not received formal notification of a lawsuit and can't comment on pending litigation.
Project Mist HoldCo. bought Detroit Renewable Energy in 2017.
Alligator rescued from Michigan school pond residing at zoo
TEMPERANCE (AP) — An alligator rescued from a southeastern Michigan school pond is doing well in its new digs at a zoo.
On Friday, staff from the Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville captured the American alligator — originally believed to be a caiman — from a pond on the Bedford junior high/high school campus in Temperance. It was discovered the day before in the pond used for academic study.
Zoo employees have named the reptile "Renegade." It's about 3 feet long and believed to be around 3 years old. It was likely an illegal pet that escaped or was released.
Zoo officials told The Monroe News that Renegade will spend the fall and winter inside a heated barn and move into a new enclosure in the spring.
Temperance is just north of Toledo, Ohio.
