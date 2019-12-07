Whitmer directs flags to half-staff for Pearl Harbor Day
LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags throughout the state to be lowered to half-staff today to honor the 2,403 Americans who lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
"Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day serves as a reminder of the courage and bravery of the men and women at Pearl Harbor, and honors the thousands of Americans who paid the ultimate price during the attack on our nation," Whitmer said Friday.
The state of Michigan observes Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.
To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.
Flags should be returned to full-staff on Sunday.
Salvation Army red kettles disappear inside two businesses
OWOSSO (AP) — Two Salvation Army red kettles, a fundraising tradition in December, have disappeared in Shiawassee County.
"It's quite discouraging when something gets stolen from a charity for the hungry, the needy and the homeless," said Lt. Justin Steckbauer of The Salvation Army. "It hurts."
The Argus-Press of Owosso reported that the kettles were on counters inside a Big Boy restaurant in Caledonia Township and Rollin' Smokes in Owosso, and probably had a few hundred dollars. They were among 100 kettles placed inside local businesses in addition to the outdoor kettles.
"This does affect our ability to meet our goal," Steckbauer said. "We estimate there was $100 to $300 in the counter kettle at Big Boy's."
The Owosso corps' goal is $55,000. Volunteers so far have collected about $14,000.
Michigan officials visit Detroit River aggregate spill site
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan environmental technicians visited an industrial site Friday where an unknown amount of construction aggregate material spilled into the Detroit River.
Staffers with the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy inspected the Detroit Bulk Storage property, taking radiological measurements and sampling river water just off the shoreline, spokesman Nick Assendelft said. A drone provided aerial footage.
The release happened Nov. 26 after an apparent collapse of a dock or shoreline. The company stores and provides material for road construction, according to its website.
The site formerly was occupied by the Revere Copper and Brass Corp., which produced uranium parts and was a subcontractor for the Manhattan Project, which developed the atomic bomb during World War II, according to U.S. Department of Energy documents.
The spill isn't expected to pose any danger to drinking water quality, according to the Great Lakes Water Authority, which provides water and sewage services for the Detroit metro area. The agency has two intake pipes in the river, but both are several miles from the spill location.
Energy company leaves debris in Michigan, delays report
PETOSKEY (AP) — A Canadian-based energy transportation company's preparation of a proposed tunnel that would house a petroleum pipeline caused a borehole to collapse in Michigan, which left debris in the waterway.
Enbridge Energy had been collecting rock and soil samples, which it finished Sept. 12, the Petoskey News-Review reported. But the company did not report the incident to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy until Nov. 19, according to documents obtained by the newspaper.
The collapse also caused a long piece of drill rod to become lodged beneath the lake bed and a piece of the equipment to fall on top of the lake bed.
The tunnel would enclose the Straits of Mackinac's portion of the 66-year-old pipeline, which is also known as Enbridge Line 5. It runs from Superior, Wisconsin to Sarnia, Ontario.
Ryan Duffy, Enbridge spokesman, said the two-months span between the date of the incident and the report were spent determining the best way forward. And now, the company won't be able to retrieve the debris until at least the spring.
Joseph Haas, Gaylord District supervisor for EGLE's Water Division, said the company did not break any rules by waiting to file their initial report. But he adds that the department would liked to have known as soon as it happened.
