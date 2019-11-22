Michigan GOP leader uses expletive to call governor 'crazy'
LANSING (AP) — A Republican legislative leader in Michigan said Thursday he regretted using an expletive to describe Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as crazy, saying it was a "poor choice of words."
The Collegian at Hillsdale College quoted Senate Majority Mike Shirkey's comments to Republican students last week. He combined the word "bat" and an obscenity while saying Whitmer and Democratic lawmakers are on the "crazy spectrum."
The newspaper also reported Thursday that Shirkey called Whitmer's budget vetoes and unilateral fund transfers "rash political misbehavior."
Whitmer is in Israel on a trade trip, while legislators are taking a multi-week break for deer hunting and Thanksgiving. Whitmer spokesman Zack Pohl called Shirkey's comments sexist and likened him to President Donald Trump, saying "it seems clear that women in power make the Senate majority leader very uncomfortable."
Lonnie Scott, executive director of the liberal group Progress Michigan, called Shirkey's behavior "inappropriate, highly sexist and completely out of line."
Shirkey, whose district includes conservative Hillsdale College, drew criticism earlier this month after likening abortion to slavery in an interview with the campus radio station.
Gilchrist becomes first black lt. gov. to sign a bill into law
LANSING (AP) — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist had made state history by becoming the first black lieutenant governor to sign a bill into law.
Gilchrist, who is Michigan's first African American lieutenant governor, enacted legislation Thursday to end a lifetime ban on felons becoming licensed insurance agents. His signature came during a bill-signing event in the rotunda of the Capitol building.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is on a trade trip in Israel.
Gilchrist said the bill signing symbolizes the opportunity that exists when diversity is embraced.
Then-Secretary of State Richard Austin was the first black statewide officeholder to sign a bill in 1988.
Starting in six months, the state will be able to issue licenses to certain people who have not been convicted of a felony in the previous 10 years.
Body of missing Michigan teenager found in Menominee River
MENOMINEE (AP) — Police in Michigan's Upper Peninsula said the body of a 17-year-old girl reported missing earlier this month has been found in the Menominee River.
The Menominee Police Department said Kristin Hope Gromoske's body was discovered Tuesday afternoon during a search of the waters near Stephenson Island conducted by local police and staff from Michigan and Wisconsin's DNR agencies.
WLUK-TV reported that Gromoske was last seen Nov. 8 in Menominee. She was reported missing three days later.
Gromoske vanished after leaving her mother's home in Menominee. WBAY-TV reported that Gromoske's mother posted on Facebook that her daughter had left with someone on her own accord.
Police said Gromoske's death remains under investigation and more information "will be forthcoming."
Woman, 86, died after crash; power line kept rescuers away
CLINTON TWP. (AP) — Emergency responders couldn't immediately rescue an elderly couple in a suburban Detroit car crash because a live power line was on the vehicle, police said.
Shirley Ann Tobalski, who was 86, died Wednesday night. Clinton Township police said she was conscious and alert after the crash, but eventually lost consciousness and died at a hospital.
The Macomb Daily reported that it took more than 30 minutes before electricity to the line could be cut and rescuers could approach the vehicle.
Tobalski's 92-year-old husband told police that he swerved and hit a utility pole to avoid a crash with a flatbed truck. His condition wasn't released.
Salad product recall over E. coli bacteria impacts 22 states
SWEDESBORO, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says thousands of pounds of salad products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination.
The department says Missa Bay LLC from Swedesboro, New Jersey, is recalling more than 75,000 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce may be contaminated with a strain of E. coli.
The products were sold Oct. 14-16 in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Authorities say the Maryland Department of Health tested an unopened salad product with chicken, and the lettuce came back positive for a strain of E. coli bacteria.
The Centers for Disease Control says E. coli often causes diarrhea and vomiting.
