Michigan’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,791 on Tuesday, and the death toll is 24.
The state reported 463 new cases in its Tuesday update. Four new cases were in Ottawa County and two in Muskegon County.
All nine deaths from the virus confirmed Tuesday were in the Detroit area.
The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners declared a state of emergency on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of both the state and federal governments, WZZM-TV reported. The county has activated its emergency operations center as a result of the declaration.
Muskegon County’s third positive case reported Tuesday was a male child with no travel history, Public Health Muskegon County said.
“This is a strong reminder that COVID-19 can affect people of all ages,” Muskegon County Health Officer Kathy Moore said. “It is important that everyone practice social distancing, follow all public health orders and work together to slow the spread of this illness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.