Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.
Sunday's cases
In the state's Sunday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 768 daily cases of COVID-19. The total is now 96,792.
There were also 4 deaths reported today. The death toll is now 6,393.
The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Aug. 21. It shows that 72,580 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.
Hospitalizations are declining. There are 656 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 95 on ventilators, and 187 in critical care as of Aug. 20.
Saturday's cases
In the state's Saturday update, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 953 daily cases of COVID-19. The total is now 96,024.
There were also 11 deaths reported today, but 8 of those were identified during a Vital Records review. The death toll is now 6,389.
Ottawa County
On Sunday, Ottawa County reported a total of 2,008 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths. The percent of patients hospitalized is 6.5. Recoveries total 1,599.
Note: Due to reporting delays affecting all of Michigan, Ottawa County case counts on or about Aug. 21, may be lower than actual.
