A dredging and renewal project at Grand Haven State Park has been delayed due to Lake Michigan waves. It was originally expected to be done by now, but officials say it will be completed by the end of next week.

A dredging project at the Grand Haven State Park has been delayed due to bad weather and high waves.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed by June 25, but due to poor lake conditions last week, the crews were unable to work.

