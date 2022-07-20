A new secondary red flag has been added to the Michigan State Park's flag system, signalling that water access is closed.
The new red flag features a graphic showing a swimmer inside a circle with a diagonal line running through it, symbolizing no swimming. Michigan State Parks with swim areas will be implementing the updated flag system immediately.
At Grand Haven State Park, the second red flag was flying Wednesday morning, along with signs along the beach reading, "Water Access Closed." The signs warn of a penalty up to $500 for violators. It also notes that those participating in board sports, such as surfing, are allowed to enter the water.
Grand Haven's piers were also closed Wednesday morning due to waves washing over the structures.
The system now features four different flags:
• Green Flag: Low hazard, calm conditions, exercise caution
• Yellow Flag: Medium hazard, moderate surf and/or currents
• Red Flag: High hazard, high surf and/or strong currents
• Two Red Flags: Water access closed
During a water closure, the park remains open for other activities.
