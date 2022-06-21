HEAT BEACH.jpg

The Grand Haven State Park beach was a popular spot on June 14 as temperatures inland topped 90 degrees.

 Tribune file photo / Matt DeYoung

Access to the swimming area at Grand Haven State Park was closed to the public at about 7:45 p.m. (Tuesday) due to water conditions and multiple water emergencies this evening.

Lake conditions will be evaluated for re-entry Wednesday morning, officials said on the state park's official Facebook page.

