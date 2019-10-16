LANSING — The Michigan Senate on Wednesday approved Senate Resolution 73, which urges Congress to quickly approve the recently negotiated United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), said resolution sponsor Sen. Roger Victory, R-Hudsonville.
The USMCA provides a 21st-century trade agreement for North America with favorable provisions to agriculture, autoworkers and manufacturing jobs, Victory said.
“Because we have been blessed here with two strong and honorable industries — agriculture and manufacturing — Michigan stands to benefit more from the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement than nearly any other state in the nation,” he said. “The USMCA will help ensure these economic pillars of agriculture and manufacturing can grow and prosper with us.”
Victory said the USMCA will:
— Create a more level playing field for American workers, including improved rules of origin for automobiles, trucks and other products;
— Benefit American farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses by modernizing and strengthening food and agriculture trade in North America;
— Support a 21st-century economy through new protections for U.S. intellectual property and ensuring opportunities for trade in U.S. services;
— Help establish digital trade, anti-corruption and good regulatory practices;
— Help ensure that small and medium-sized enterprises benefit from the agreement.
SR 73 states that a seamless transition between NAFTA and the USMCA is necessary to ensure that none of the benefits to trade accomplished by the integration of the three economies are lost.
“The Michigan agriculture industry continues to face increased uncertainty, with too many unfair trade practices tipping the scales out of balance and too many family farms closing,” Victory said. “By supporting the USMCA, the Michigan Senate has spoken loud and clear that we stand with our small businesses, our farm families and all those who are striving to make their livelihoods here in our great state.”
The leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico signed the USMCA on Nov. 30, 2018. It now needs to be approved by each nation’s legislature.
With Wednesday’s approval of SR 73 by the Michigan Senate, copies of the resolution will now be transmitted to President Trump, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and the members of the Michigan congressional delegation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.