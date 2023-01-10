Update from Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 4:25 p.m. today (Tuesday):
"We are aware of an issue impacting 911 calls statewide. At this time we are receiving 911 calls; however, if you attempt to call 911 and are unable to connect, please call 616-994-7850 or text 911. During the period we were not able to receive calls our staff was able to utilize additional technology to see the phone numbers attempting to call 911 and we were able to call them back. We will continue to monitor the situation."
Original story:
Ottawa County Central Dispatch said shortly before 4 p.m. today (Tuesday) that it has been made aware of a statewide 911 outage.
For the meantime for any emergencies, you are asked to call Central Dispatch's non-emergency number: 800-249-0911.
