Staying home for spring break? Need something to do to keep the kids (and yourself) busy?
There are many different events going on next week to keep the whole family entertained while school’s out. From Visit Grand Haven, Ottawa County Parks and other local venues is a varied list of activities and events happening next week.
Day camps and kids’ activities
Battle GR Esports and Laser Tag Day Camp: Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave. This day camp provides kids with experiences full of fun competition, laughs, connections and exercise. Open to ages 6-15. Visit the website, battlegr.ourers.com/items/grand_haven_day_camp/, to learn more and sign up.
Drop-In Rock Painting for Kids: Tuesday, 2-3:30 p.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave. Visit the library to paint rocks to hide, share or keep. Children of all ages and their parents are invited to create their own masterpiece. All materials will be provided; just bring your creativity. Painting will take place outdoors in the Columbus Avenue courtyard, between the library and Community Center.
Young Artist Class: Thursday at 4 p.m. at Armory 2 Art Studio, 1113 Washington Ave. For ages 9-12. Tickets are $25 each. This kids-only class will focus on drawing, painting and creative play. Preregistration is recommended on the Facebook event page.
Wildlife Encounter for Kids: Bald Eagles at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 W. Olive Road, West Olive: Sunday, April 10, 3-4:30 p.m. For ages 5-12. Bald Eagles have become a more common, yet no less majestic sight in Ottawa County. Be inspired by their comeback story and learn about this bird at a kid-friendly informational activity.
Family-friendly events and activities
Life Under a Log at Pine Bend Park: Saturday, April 2, 10-11 a.m. For ages 10 and older, at Pine Bend Park, 15400 Polk St. Join a county parks naturalist for a 60-minute walk through a “micro-world hiding in plain sight.” Guests will explore the life that is hidden under logs and the important role these micro-ecosystems play in the larger forest.
Beach Cleanups at Ottawa County Parks: Saturday, April 2, at North Beach Park, Ferrysburg, from 10 a.m. to noon., and at Rosy Mound Natural Area, Grand Haven Township, from 1-3 p.m. Bring work gloves, insect repellent and appropriate attire for the outdoors. All tools, drinking water and snacks will be provided. All ages are welcome. Those 16 and younger must be with an adult. Work days are canceled if it is raining or snowing.
Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave.: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. Visitors are invited to “look through the windows of time” into the history of Northwest Ottawa County.
Midwest Miniatures Museum, 20 S. Fifth St.: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission for adults is $8, ages 5-17 is $5, and under 5 is free. Enjoy viewing fine-quality miniatures displayed in a gallery setting. There are also scale-model examples from various times and places in history, and a variety of room-boxes and vignettes.
Grand Haven Room Escape, 1051 Jackson St.: Tickets are $37 per person for two people, $25 per person for 3-8 people. Prices are cheaper per person for larger groups. Working against a ticking clock, participants must solve puzzles and find clues to “escape” the room. Availability for different times and themed rooms are available online at grandhavenroomescape.com.
GQT Grand Haven 9 Movie Theater, 17220 Hayes St., Grand Haven Township: Take the family to see a popular movie at the local theater, and maybe treat yourself to some popcorn and snacks. There’s a variety of family-friendly movies to choose from, with tickets ranging from $5 to $8.75.
Jam Night at Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St.: Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. If you want to showcase your musical abilities to an audience, this is your chance. Musicians may sign up, beginning at 5 p.m., to perform 1-2 acoustic songs on the stage. Admission is $5, members and ages 12 and younger are free.
Wednesday Morning Bird Walk at Crockery Creek Natural Area, 11071 Wren Drive, Nunica: Wednesday, 8-10 a.m. For ages 10 and older. Whether you are an avid birder or are just want to experience birds beyond your own backyard, join a guide and immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of spring bird migration.
Changing of the Seasons with the Pixie Hollow Fairies: at Porto Bello Restaurant, 41 Washington Ave., Grand Haven, 6-8 p.m. Friday. General admission is $50 per person; VIP tickets are $75 per person. Families are invited to watch the “Changing of the Seasons” with the Pixie Hollow Fairies’ interactive performance to “welcome springtime into the kingdom.” Included is a dinner prepared by the restaurant, as guests enjoy an “evening of magic” – with performances, activities and picture opportunities with all seven fairies. Visit the Eventbrite page to sign up.
Free Dinner & Movie Night: 5 p.m. Friday at The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. This week’s movie is “Encanto,” and the dinner served will be hamburgers and hot dogs.
Wildflower Workshop: Ephemeral Wildflowers of Spring: at Grand Ravines North, 9920 42nd Ave., Georgetown Township, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9. For ages 10 and older. Participants will learn how to identify spring wildflowers.
Wildlife Encounter: “Frogcicles”: 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Hemlock Crossing. For ages 10 and older. Visitors will learn how “amphibians of the odd and unusual sort are not reserved for just the tropics.” The wood frog is revealed at the end of the winter in nearby woodlands and wetlands and participants will learn why.
Astronomy: Artemis Moon Mission: 8-9 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Hemlock Crossing. NASA Artemis is a series of missions to return humans to the moon. Learn all about upcoming Orion spacecraft launches and planned missions for Artemis.
Wildflower Walk at Grand Ravine North: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, April 10. For ages 10 and older. Woodland flowers, called spring ephemerals, bloom before the trees leaf out. Join a parks naturalist to look for these spring beauties blooming in our parks.
When you’ve got a babysitter
Live music at Grand Armory Brewing Company, 17 S. Second St., Grand Haven. Serita’s Black Rose: Saturday, April 2, 6:30 p.m. Delilah DeWylde, Friday, April 8, 6:30 p.m. James Reeser and the Backseat Drivers, Saturday, April 9, 6:30 p.m.
Acrylic Pour Open Studio: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Tickets are $25 each. Bring in your “thing” – a box, shelf, a special word, a wall piece, etc. – and an instructor will get you set up to pour. Flat wood and cardboard items work best. A small pouring fee may apply per item, depending on the size. This project is great for a kid’s name for their bedroom or a one-of-a-kind project. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Grand Haven Eagles, 20 N. Second St.: 8 p.m. Saturday, April 9. Visit the Eagles club for live music, food and drinks, and enjoy the live performance of the swamp-rock, blues, funky tunes of Catfish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.