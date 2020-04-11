The county’s annual fitness program returns later this month.
Residents can now start registering for Step It Up! by visiting miottawa.org/stepitup. The free program is aimed at getting people active and visiting new parks.
Each Monday during the eight-week program, participants will receive information to help provide motivation, suggestions about parks to visit, reminders to track activity, healthy eating tips, physical and mental health tips, and information about incentive prizes.
“We are running Step It Up this spring because it is a great, free program that motivates participates to get outside and get active,” said Amy Sheele, a health educator for the Ottawa County Department of Public Health.
Given COVID-19 concerns, the program isn’t offering group activities until they are safe to resume. Instead, participants will receive the weekly emails with home fitness suggestions.
“Once it’s safe to gather, participants can look forward to discovering our new parks through group walks and new outdoor activities through our adventure series,” Sheele said.
People of all fitness levels can participate, and they can track their activities and set goals online.
The program’s enrollment was up 27 percent last spring, with more than 1,300 participants. Of the enrollees, 27 percent were returning participants, 305 registered for at least one walk and 105 registered for at least one of the Adventure Series activities, according to officials. More than half of participants reported they visited a new park.
As a result of the program, more than 172 million steps were reported and two-thirds of participants reported seeing an improvement in their health, according to officials. Almost half of the participants were between the ages of 50 and 69, and about 82 percent were Ottawa County residents.
When residents visit parks, they’re encouraged to stay 6-10 feet away from other people, only visit parks alone or with members of their household, only visit if they’re feeling healthy, and wash their hands before and after visiting.
Additionally, if the park is more than half full, people are encouraged to visit another location. Ottawa County parks department spokesperson Jessica VanGinhoven suggests less-busy parks such as Connor Bayou in Robinson Township, Pigeon Creek Park in West Olive, Grand River Park in Jenison, and Upper Macatawa Natural Area in Zeeland.
VanGinhoven reminds everyone that although the parks are open, the restrooms and other facilities are closed, and the hard surfaces aren’t disinfected.
Throughout the program, organizers will host weekly drawings for park passes and other prizes. Winners will be announced each week. Winners can claim their prize at the Nature Center when it reopens.
