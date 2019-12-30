Editor’s Note: We are taking a look back at the stories that defined the past decade. Today, we’ll review the top stories from 2016-2018, and on Tuesday, we’ll wrap up the series by highlighting the top stories from 2019.
2016
Catwalk comes down — The catwalk on Grand Haven’s south pier has become a landmark closely identified with our community. Late in the summer of 2016, the catwalk — the backdrop of countless photos over the years — came down. It was removed because the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was conducting major renovations to the pier structure. Fundraisers held throughout the community helped defray the cost of the removal, which lasted about a week and drew plenty of onlookers each day. Sections of the catwalk were stored at Verplank’s in Ferrysburg. Some of the pieces were renovated, while others were replicated before being put back on the pier upon completion of the project.
Health Pointe approved —It was actually late 2015 that we learned that Spectrum Health and Holland Hospital were teaming up in an attempt to open a new health care facility near Meijer in Grand Haven Township. The community reacted strongly, both in support and against the planned development, with huge crowds gathering at township board meetings to let their opinions be known. In late March, the Grand Haven Township Board approved Health Pointe, which set off a string of lawsuits and led to a zoning referendum being placed on the November ballot.
Post, Rosema retire — Ottawa County Circuit Judge Ed Post announced in January that he would retire after completing his fourth six-year term. Around the same time, Ottawa County Sheriff Gary Rosema announced that he would retire at the end of the year following 22 years in that position. Post said the biggest cases he oversaw were the Janet Chandler murder trial, the quadruple homicide in Wright Township and the RK Jewelry Store murders. Rosema spent 42 years in law enforcement. His department grew from less than 100 employees when he became sheriff to 245 full-time employees and more than 400 total employees at the date of his retirement.
Thomas Galloway arrested — Thomas Galloway, a local builder and softball coach, was arrested and charged with the sexual assault of a player whom he coached. The girl was 13 at the time of the alleged assault. Galloway was accused of giving his former player alcohol and drugs during the 2012 incident. Galloway was first arrested in March, and ended up back in court several times for parole violations. Court documents show that he remained in inappropriate relationships with other minors since his arrest. Galloway was eventually sentenced to 8-40 years in prison.
Brandon Hall found guilty — Brandon Hall readily admitted his guilt in forging signatures while attempting to help a local attorney get on the ballot in a judicial race back in 2012. But over the past several years, Hall argued that his crimes should be tried as misdemeanors, not felonies. That argument went all the way to the Michigan Supreme Court, which ruled that Hall would indeed face felony charges. On Dec. 2, a jury deliberated for less than an hour before announcing it had found Hall guilty of 10 counts of election fraud. He was later sentenced to 30 days in jail. Hall had made a name for himself previously by being elected to the Grand Haven Board of Education as a teenager, only to run into trouble when money went missing after a school district fundraiser.
2017
Joyce Verplank Hatton resigns — It was a wild ride for the Village of Spring Lake, with Joyce Verplank Hatton being sworn in as its president early in January. Hatton, who ran on a platform of disincorporating the village and making it part of Spring Lake Township, beat out Village Councilman Steve Nauta and former Village President Bill Filber in the November 2016 election. During her short reign, Hatton made comments comparing a proposed parking ordinance to Nazi Germany. She also questioned the way the village conducts its business, and the salary of Marv Hinga, an Ottawa County employee who serves as village clerk/treasurer. Local businesswoman Michelle Hanks launched a recall effort against Hatton. Hatton resigned in August, on the eve of the election when voters were to decide the question of revising the Village Charter to allow for a means for disincorporation. That charter revision went down convincingly.
Willis gets life in prison — The man convicted of murdering jogger Rebekah Bletsch infuriated the late Muskegon County woman’s family as he blew a kiss while leaving the courtroom before victim statements were given. Jeffrey Thomas Willis, 47, was sentenced to life in prison on Dec. 18. Officials confirmed later that he was forced to listen to a CD of the victim statements as he was transported from Muskegon to the Charles Engeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson. Bletsch was murdered in 2014 while jogging along a Muskegon County road, and Willis was charged with her murder in May 2016. He was convicted Nov. 2 of the murder after a 10-day trial. Willis was also charged with the kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa, who went missing in April 2013 while working at a Norton Shores gas station/convenience store. The Muskegon man was arrested following the investigation of an attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl in Muskegon County’s Fruitland Township last year.
Ground broken for Waterfront Stadium — The start of the $3.2 million Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium construction project took center stage after planning for the stadium redevelopment project began five years previously. A preliminary concept was developed based on some gathered ideas. The new design featuried tiered grass seating, a volleyball playing surface, seasonal ice rink, areas for dancing, a permanent band shell, winter fire pits, concession stand, flagpoles and other amenities. The new stadium was named after Lynne Sherwood, a local philanthropist who died in 2016. Sherwood and her family have been philanthropic supporters of the community for decades, and a $3 million gift from her estate helped kick off the redevelopment project.
$1 million raised for catwalk — The Save the Catwalk fundraiser was a big story in 2017 as the campaign sought to reach its $1 million goal. After a year of fundraising, the city announced in December that the goal was reached. Campaign organizer Erin Turrell said more than “six figures” worth of donations were raised through the local community foundation. She also noted that money to replace the highly photographed structure on Grand Haven’s south pier also came from children conducting can drives and selling lemonade.
2018
Popejoy charged in neighbor’s death — Wendell Earl Popejoy, 63, was arrested and charged with murdering his next-door neighbor, Sheila Bonge, 59. The two had a contentious relationship, and Popejoy admitted to police that he saw Bonge outside blowing snow. “Wendall stated that he had made the decision when he saw Sheila to kill her,” said Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Detective Ann Koster. Popejoy was eventually found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Downtown Spring Lake development announced — Kim VanKampen, a Florida resident whose family has summered in Spring Lake for six decades, purchased several buildings west of Spring Lake Village Hall and announced plans to transform them into a mix of residential, restaurants and retail stores. Over the next few months, several more properties were purchased as part of the planned development. The Spring Lake Village Planning Commission unanimously approved plans for an Epicurean Village in September.
June 2020 shutdown recommended for BLP’s Sims Plant — During a Board of Light & Power trustee meeting, it was recommended that the utility’s coal-fired power plant be closed by June 1, 2020. The reason? Projected costs of $15 million to $30 million for maintenance, technological and mechanical upgrades. In November, Grand Haven City Council voted unanimously to authorize the closure of the Sims power plant. The resolution authorizes the Board of Light & Power to decommission the coal-burning plant on Harbor Island on the condition that the municipal utility would be capable of generating a majority of electricity locally by June 2023. The resolution also required that future BLP facilities include the capacity to partner in the support of the city’s downtown snowmelt system.
Health Pointe opens — It was late in 2015 when word first circulated that a medical center was being eyed for the property just north of the Meijer store in Grand Haven Township. After more than a year and a half of planning, debates and eventually construction, the new Health Pointe facility opened to the public.
Willis found guilty of murdering Heeringa – A Muskegon County jury found Jeffrey Willis guilty of the 2013 abduction and murder of a Norton Shores gas station clerk whose body has never been found. Jessica Heeringa disappeared late one night from the gas station located on Sternberg Road near U.S. 31. Willis was already serving a mandatory life term for the June 2014 murder of Rebekah Bletsch, who was fatally shot while jogging in Muskegon County’s Dalton Township. He was convicted of her murder late last year. In mid-June, Judge William Marietti sentenced Willis to life without parole for murder and 18-40 years for kidnapping. These sentences were to be served concurrent to those he's already serving.
Tragic day at Grand Haven State Park — The day after the conclusion of the 2018 Coast Guard Festival became a tragic one as two men drowned in Lake Michigan off Grand Haven State Park. Severe rip and longshore currents made for treacherous conditions. A 64-year-old Wyoming man rescued at about noon died of his injuries later in the day. A 20-year-old Lansing man drowned at about 4 p.m. Another swimmer was pulled from the water and survived. The beach and south pier were closed in efforts to keep people out of the water.
South pier opens after two years of construction — Grand Haven’s south pier was opened to the public after nearly two years of construction by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The project began in the fall of 2016, when the catwalk was removed from the pier and marine contractors began work on the first segment, from the shore to the inner lighthouse. The first segment of work was finished in 2017 and the pier was temporarily reopened. The second segment of work from the inner to outer lighthouse began this past spring. The opening of the pier was celebrated with a picnic. The catwalk was replaced in 2019.
New Imagination Station built — The Imagination Station at Grand Haven’s Mulligan’s Hollow was a destination for kids young and old alike for 30 years, but the popular playground had surpassed its predicted life span, so a local group rallied to raise money to design and build a new and improved play space. Local schoolchildren were given the chance to contribute to the design. On Sept. 11, work began on razing the original Imagination Station, paving the way for construction of the new playground. In October, Community leaders, residents, children and donors participated in “Build Week” as members of the community teamed up to build the new play area.
PFAS found at Robinson Elementary School — Parents of Robinson Elementary School students were notified that the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality detected levels of PFAS contaminants in the school’s drinking water above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency limit. The school immediately began using bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes. The discovery set off a series of tests of private wells in the area near the school. While many of the wells have tested clean, others have tested positive for elevated levels of PFAS chemicals.
