Stories that defined the decade

Editor’s Note: We’re taking a look back at the stories that defined the past decade. Today, we’ll review the top stories from 2013-2015. Monday, we’ll look back on 2016-2018, and on Tuesday, we’ll wrap up the series by highlighting the top stories from 2019.
2013
Jessica Heeringa disappearance — The evening of April 26, Jessica Heeringa disappeared from the Exxon gas station on Sternberg Road in Norton Shores. Police believe the Norton Shores woman was preparing to close the gas station when she was abducted that night. A customer found the building empty when he entered it around 11:15 p.m. Several law enforcement agencies worked together to follow thousands of leads, but Heeringa was never found.
GHHS girls basketball — The Buccaneers won their second consecutive Class A state championship, beating Grosse Pointe South in the title game both years. The Bucs finished their season with a perfect 28-0 record — only the third team in state history to reach 28 wins in the season. This marked the end of a three-year stretch in which the Buccaneers went 81-2. Along the way, center Abby Cole was named the Class A Player of the Year.
Racial Intimidation Investigated — A series of race-related incidents at Grand Haven High School were the center of a federal investigation. Prior to the conclusion of a U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights investigation into incidents of KKK-like apparel and racial slurs at the high school, the district agreed to a resolution. The district agreed to pay for counseling for two students at the center of the incidents, keep those students separate from those who allegedly harassed them, provide additional staff supervision in areas where racial harassment allegedly took place, designate a district staff member responsible for handling other suspected incidents of harassment, and coordinate other remedies.
Cross Resurrected in Spring Lake — On Good Friday, community members celebrated the resurrection of the cross at Harvest Bible Chapel, Spring Lake. The church at 225 E. Exchange St. was formerly the home of C3 Exchange, whose leaders removed the 1,000-pound cross in 2010 to focus on their mission of spiritual inclusiveness. They eventually moved the congregation to the Grand Haven Community Center. Harvest Bible Chapel members remodeled the church.
2014
Cross Controversy — The community was consumed with controversy surrounding the cross on Grand Haven’s Dewey Hill. Civil rights activist Mitch Kahle of Norton Shores and several others say the cross and Nativity scene on the city-owned dune violates the U.S. Constitution. Those opposed to the cross have threatened civil action lawsuits to have it removed. Kahle, a firm believer in the separation of church and state, believed the cross defied the U.S. Constitution because it was owned by the city and raised on city land for Sunday worship gatherings across the river at Waterfront Stadium. Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis said that no city funds were used to maintain or raise and lower the cross. All that is covered by a $1,500 annual anonymous donation administered by the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.
Spring Lake/Ferrysburg Police Department disbands — Following the sudden retirement of Police Chief Roger DeYoung on Feb. 17, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg officials eventually decided to disband their jointly run police force and contract with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department for police services. The move was designed, in part, to salvage retirement funds. A Change of Command ceremony was held June 30 in Spring Lake. All of the Spring Lake/Ferrysburg police officers were absorbed into the Sheriff’s Department and retained their same Spring Lake and Ferrysburg coverage responsibilities.
Winter wallops the Tri-Cities — West Michigan communities received more than 132 inches of snow, which ranks 11th most all-time. The winter broke many other records dating back more than a century. The weather played a significant impact on the community, from the condition of roads to increased heating costs. The heavy snowfall also helped the Great Lakes rebound from record-low water levels.
Barnyard issues — Local communities grappled with questions of allowing chickens, goats and bees. Grand Haven Township, Spring Lake Township, and the cities of Ferrysburg and Grand Haven all dealt with new animal or aviary ordinances.
2015
City votes to remove cross, Nativity — It was a pivotal year for the Dewey Hill cross and Nativity scene issue. In January, Grand Haven City Council voted 3-2 to limit access to Dewey Hill, which ultimately meant no more cross display or Christmas Nativity scene. The old Nativity scene was later donated to the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, and the new city policy states that the pole atop Dewey Hill could only be configured as an anchor. Anyone who requests use of the anchor display for purposes other than in conjunction with an Independence Day celebration, the Coast Guard Festival or a Musical Fountain program would have to pay a fee to the city.
Coast Guard station bomb threat — In February, Matthew Krueger allegedly called Ottawa County Central Dispatch, told them he had a bomb in his vehicle and was driving into Coast Guard Station Grand Haven. The man crashed his truck through the closed gate at the Coast Guard station, entered the facility and assaulted Coast Guard personnel before he was subdued. Police initially investigated the case as a potential act of terrorism, but investigators found no link to terrorism or any terrorist organization. Krueger was later ruled not guilty by reason of insanity by Ottawa County Judge Ed Post.
M-231 opens after years of planning — October marked the end of a state highway project spanning more than a decade, in both the planning and finally the construction phases. Michigan Department of Transportation crews were busy putting the finishing touches on M-231, and opened the road to traffic at the end of October. The new highway connects Crockery and Robinson townships, and provides an added crossing over the Grand River in Ottawa County. The bridge also includes a recreational pathway, which was dedicated at a ceremony in the weeks leading up to the road’s opening.
Spectrum Health proposes new medical facility — Spectrum Health and Holland Hospital announced in the fall that they were partnering in a medical venture in Grand Haven Township, known as Health Pointe. The new medical facility would be located near Meijer on the store’s existing outlots. News of the new medical office drew concern with many in the community, who question the need for more medical services when North Ottawa Community Health System already exists.
