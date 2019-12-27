Editor’s Note: Over the next four editions, we’ll look back at the stories that defined the past decade. Today, we’ll review the top stories from 2010-2012. On Saturday, we’ll look back at the biggest news stories from 2013-2015. Monday, we’ll look back on 2016-2018, and on Tuesday, we’ll wrap up the series by highlighting the top stories from 2019.
2010
Dennis Edward dispute — Edwards, Grand Haven’s public safety director, was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 24, and as the year came to a close, his job status remained unknown. The issue, according to Edwards, was a dispute with City Manager Pat McGinnis over the legality of city speed limits. McGinnis refuted that claim.
Snowmelt system debuts — After more than a year of street closures and construction, the first three blocks of Washington Avenue in downtown Grand Haven reopened in November. The $6.5 million project included a new snow melt system, which uses heated water from the Board of Light & Power plant on Harbor Island.
Brandon Hall resigns — Brandon Hall first made news when he was elected to Grand Haven’s school board at just 18 years old. In April of 2010, he resigned from the board, around the same time of an effort to recall him from his post. The resignation came after Hall was convicted of stealing from a school-related American Cancer Society fundraiser in the fall of 2009. In July of 2010, Hall withdrew his candidacy from the state House 89th District race.
New congressman, state representatives elected — Zeeland Republican Bill Huizenga won the Republican primary in August, then took the general election in November. Huizenga previously worked for U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra, who decided to run for Michigan’s governor in 2010. Hoekstra lost in the August primary. Amanda Price, former Park Township supervisor, was elected to the state House 89th District seat in November. She replaced Arlan Meekhof of West Ottawa, who was elected to serve the state Senate 30th District.
City acquires lighthouses — The federally owned Grand Haven lighthouses were made available through the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000. The City of Grand Haven submitted a letter of interest to the U.S. Department of Interior, formed the Grand Haven Lighthouse Conservancy and filed a formal application for ownership. That application was accepted in June.
2011
Gun club under fire — Residents of the Cutter Park subdivision were up in arms after bullets hit their homes and one struck a 30-year-old Grand Haven man who was working on a house. The bullets came from Grand Valley State University police officers who were using the North Ottawa Rod & Gun Club, located about a half-mile west of Cutter Park. Following a report from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, no criminal charges were filed.
Grand Haven Public Safety chief fired — Grand Haven City Council voted 3-1 to terminate Dennis Edwards, director of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. Edwards said he was fired as the result of a feud with City Manager Pat McGinnis over the legality of city speed limits. In December, the council approved the hiring of retired Cadillac public safety director Jeff Hawke.
Grand Haven, Ferrysburg get new mayors — Voters in Grand Haven elected former City Councilwoman Geri McCaleb as mayor. She took over for Roger Bergman, who had served a pair of four-year terms. At the same time, Dan Ruiter edged John Stafford to become Ferrysburg’s mayor. Ruiter replaced Jeff Stille, who had been Ferrysburg’s mayor since 2007. McCaleb served as Grand Haven’s mayor through 2019, when she came up short in the primary election. She was eventually replaced by Bob Monetza. Ruiter served as Ferrysburg’s mayor until 2017, when voters chose Rebecca Hopp to take his place as mayor.
Clarence “Tad” Poel Dies — Longtime Grand Haven Tribune writer Clarence “Tad” Poel died on Nov. 20 at the age of 91. Poel was born and raised in Grand Haven, and started his career with the Tribune as a sports editor in the 1940s. He later became managing editor, became editorial page editor in 1973, and later wrote a twice-weekly “Focus on People” column.
2012
GHHS girls injured in crash — On March 16, five Grand Haven High School girls were injured in a rollover crash on I-96 near Lowell. The five girls – Danielle Michaels, Hannah DeVect, Brittney Olds, Emily Bogner and Madison Case – were on their way to watch the Buccaneers’ girls basketball team play in a state semifinal game at Michigan State University. The crash investigation revealed that the driver of the SUV, Michaels, was talking on a cell phone prior to losing control of the vehicle. Michaels eventually entered a no-contest plea to a charge of moving violation causing serious impairment of body function.
Father Bill hugging ends — A time-honored tradition ended at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Grand Haven when the Rev. William Langlois – known as Father Bill – announced he would no longer give children hugs during mass. It was noted that Father Bill was never accused of any wrongdoing.
Hanging chairs — In September, Grand Haven Township resident Ken David strung metal chairs from trees in front of his home, which is located across the street from Peach Plains Elementary School. David said the chairs mocked Clint Eastwood’s speech during the Republican National Convention when the actor spoke to an empty chair representing President Obama. David’s chairs caused a stir in the community, leading to a meeting hosted by the Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance. In November, David and his wife, Judy, woke up to the sound of a chair being nailed to the end of their driveway with “4 more years,” “racist pig” and other profanities written on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.