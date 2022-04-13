Two musicians performed on the streets of downtown Grand Haven on Tuesday afternoon, hoping to “bring kindness” to others.
“I believe music can change environments and bring kindness,” said guitar player and singer Eugene Morningstar. He and his drummer, Isaah Austin – who is legally blind – perform around West Michigan, but are both originally from Montague.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.