At first glance, Violet Belanger is your typical 10-year-old girl – bubbly and social.
But when she steps onto the karate mat, you will see a new side of her – one of extreme discipline and focus.
“If you know her, it surprises you every time you see her compete,” said her mother, Meggan Belanger. “She’s totally different from how she normally is.”
That was especially apparent earlier this fall, when Violet joined a contingent of other athletes from the United States in the Karate World Cup outside Florence, Italy. There, competing against girls one or two years older than her, Violet took home a silver medal.
“My friends were excited,” said Violet, a fourth-grader at Holmes Elementary School in Spring Lake. “They were all like, ‘What place did you get?’ And my friends that already knew were very happy for me.”
Violet is already a veteran of several noteworthy karate competitions. It all started two years ago, when she attended a tournament in Detroit.
“We didn’t even realize it was a national event, but she qualified to compete in nationals, so we agreed to take her, and she discovered a love of competing,” Meggan said. “She’s gone to nationals twice and the Junior Olympics once, and the World Cup is the biggest event she’s attended.”
Violet began her training in Muskegon, but as she became more committed to the sport, she now trains at Valor Marshal Arts Kalamazoo several times a week. Her coach there is also a coach with the USSSA team that traveled to Italy.
While most people envision the final scene from “Karate Kid” when they think of a martial arts competition, Violet’s specialty isn’t fighting other competitors. Instead, she prefers kata, which requires competitors to go through a complex series of karate forms.
“I enjoy kata the most because the movement of it is strong and fierce, and it’s really fun to do,” Violet said. “In one kata, there are 65 moves. You have to have them all memorized.”
She also competes in kumite (sparring), and captured a silver medal in that event in Italy, as well.
Meggan admitted that traveling to Italy wasn’t something the family had included in their budget for the year.
“We had to decide as a family if it was something we wanted to do,” she said.
“It was a big honor for her to be invited because she was the youngest member of the team. We decided it was going to be their Christmas present, so we extended the trip and spent some time in Italy over Thanksgiving. It gave us a reason to do one of those trips we never thought we’d do.”
The family – including dad Paul and 7-year-old brother Draven – visited the leaning tower in Pisa, walked the top of the Duomo in Florence, saw every major site in Rome and visited the Vatican. Violet said her favorite was the leaning tower, the Duomo and the Michaelangelo’s sculpture of David.
The trip to Italy didn’t satisfy Violet – she’s got her sights set even bigger. Her next goal?
“Go to the Olympics,” she said.
First, she’ll go to Pennsylvania this coming summer, where she’ll test for her junior black belt. She can’t receive an official black belt until she’s 16, Meggan explained.
