Storms are likely across West Michigan this afternoon and evening. A few storms may be severe, and produce damaging wind gusts that could knock down trees or cause power outages. Large hail and torrential downpours are also possible.
Strong currents and large waves at the lakeshore will increase the risk of drownings there through this evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.