Winds gusting up to 50 mph caused waves to smash across the piers, push over trees and down power lines across West Michigan on Wednesday.
As of 9:30 a.m., workers from the Grand Haven Board of Light & Power said they were on their sixth incident, which was a full-size tree that fell across Sixth Street and took down a power line.
Lead senior electrical lineman Kip Martin said that a crew spent three hours on an incident on Buchanan Street in Grand Haven Township, starting at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The rest of the incidents occurred starting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. None of the incidents, at that time, resulted in any outages.
Minutes later, Grand Haven police responded to a call regarding a branch taking down a utility line on DeSpelder Street, north of Elliott Street.
The Consumers Energy outage map showed two areas of outages in Crockery Township on Wednesday. One outage, involving about 49 customers, was on Apple Drive near 130th Avenue. The other outage was along Leonard Road between 120th and 104th avenues, which involved about 30 customers.
National Weather Service meteorologist Wayne Hoepner said wind gusts of 49 mph were reported at 10 a.m. in Roosevelt Park in Muskegon County and at 12:30 p.m. in the Holland harbor.
“It’s been going all day,” Hoepner said Wednesday afternoon.
The strong winds have been stirring up Lake Michigan, with video cameras showing waves up to 12 feet, the meteorologist said.
Readings from the weather bureau’s Port Sheldon buoy cam at 4 p.m. Wednesday showed the wave height at 7.9 feet and the water temperature at 58 degrees. Winds were steady at about 32 mph, with gusts reaching 42 mph.
Hoepner said the wind was expected to slowly die down early Thursday, but waves would still reach about 6 feet throughout the morning.
There will be a bit of a break in the rainy weather for a few days before another front comes through with cold air early next week, Hoepner said. In the meantime, West Michigan should experience high temperatures in the lower 60s over the weekend.
West Michigan was under a lakeshore flood warning and a wind advisory until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
