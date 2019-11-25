Students gain video experience

Students gave a "thumbs up" signal and cheered as the school’s Watch D.O.G. walked down the hallway and high-fived the youths.
After filming the activities, the student film crew turned off the light and packed up and walked to the next classroom.
A group of Ferry and Voyager school students spent part of last week working with GHTV Coordinator Dennis Threadgill and gaining real-world video experience as they created a video about their school.
While Threadgill said he enjoys creating educational videos, working with the students also gives him a chance to educate the youngsters. Threadgill said he’s wanted to get younger students involved in creating videos, and it’s also a way for them to learn what goes into making one.
By taking on roles such as director, writer, editor, voice-over talent and producer, the students learned about writing, creating storyboards, how to use equipment and what goes into filming interesting clips.
Students started the week by creating lists of what they felt were important to share and highlight about their school. On the second day of meeting, they filmed in classrooms and hallways to help their vision come to life.
With the record button pressed and red light on, Ellie Goers kept a careful eye on the camera to ensure the video looked how she wanted. Goers, the student director, said filming was going well.
In working with Threadgill, Goers said she learned about using lighting for video, including the importance of using it to brighten up a person’s face and not lighting or filming the back of their head.
In addition to learning how to use the camera and carefully carry it to each filming location, Delvon King said he learned how to better communicate with his classmates because of the talking needed to understand what will be filmed and in what way. The fifth-grader said he was excited to be part of the video production crew because he doesn’t usually use a camera and he thought it would be fun.
The 30- to 60-second video will be used on the Grand Haven school district's social media accounts and website, Threadgill said.
Threadgill hopes to work with students in the district’s other buildings to give them hands-on video-creating experience. He also hopes it gets students interested in working with him at the high school.
