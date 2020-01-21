SPRING LAKE TWP. — Spring Lake High School students spent Monday reflecting on Martin Luther King Jr.’s efforts and legacy.
Throughout the school’s hallways, King’s “I have a dream” speech was displayed along with student artwork portraying how they see the Civil Rights leader. Martin Luther King Jr. Day included reminders throughout the day of some of King’s ideals, and the staff worked to have students consider what they do for others, the school and community, said Laurie Draeger, a media specialist at the high school.
SLHS senior Clayton Glasgow said it’s important to look at King’s legacy because he fought for equality for all.
Senior Claire DeBlanc said she it was important to have school on Martin Luther King Jr. Day because it gave them a chance to spend the day learning about King and what he stood for. DeBlanc said King’s legacy is inspirational, and his actions changed how people see the world.
Members of the school’s student clubs submitted quotes they felt were reflective of King’s teachings. Throughout the day, staff and students read quotes posted on the school messaging system.
Senior Abbey Airo said it was interesting to read what quotes people felt a connection with and shared. She submitted a quote by Malala Yousafzai about using your voice and platform to help others.
Students also created “artist statements” for their art to explain how King’s work made an impact on them.
Seeing the artwork and way classmates chose to represent King was eye-opening, said senior Maggie Holmes. She said it is important for students to be aware and learn about the challenges others face.
On Monday and throughout the week, SLHS students are decorating bags that will be donated to the Kids Food Basket.
At the end of the day Monday, students watched an animated video of King’s “I have a dream” speech and reflected on how the video impacted them and ways they can help others.
Staff and students also recognized students who were nominated for the Laker Who Cares contest. Leading up to Monday, they were asked to nominate other members of the school for their efforts to make a difference in the school or community. All of the 30 students who were nominated will have their picture displayed on the monitor in the school’s hallways for the week.
Cami Workinger, Madison Ball and Andrew Richards were recognized for their efforts in the community, and they received a cash prize. Workinger volunteered more than 300 hours with children and teens during the Leadership in Training program at Camp Newaygo. Ball volunteered during the Penguin Project through the Muskegon Civic Theater. Richards volunteers every Thursday packing meals for children who wouldn’t otherwise have food during the weekends, Draeger said.
By participating in the activities and reflecting on King’s work, Draeger said she hopes students learn it doesn’t take much to help other people. She said the idea behind volunteering is to help others, but she believes it also helps individuals and they gain from the experience.
