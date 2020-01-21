Grand Haven students are focusing on Martin Luther King Jr.
On Monday and throughout the week, students are taking a closer look at King’s leadership and legacy.
Mary Jane Evink, director of instructional services for Grand Haven Area Public Schools, said the overall focus and purpose is to learn about King, be inspired and to serve. She noted the participation in a service project is also an important aspect of honoring King and having a Day On.
“When you serve others, you develop empathy and understanding,” Evink said.
In conjunction to studying King, Grand Haven schools launched a food drive running now through Feb. 3. The schools are collecting individual and non-glass items of fruit cups, macaroni and cheese, trail mix or nuts, and Chef Boyardee Ravioli and SpaghettiOs. They’re also collecting cereal, pancake mix, syrup, pasta dinner meal kits, and Hamburger/Tuna Helper meal kits. Collected items will be distributed through the Backpack Blessings and Hand 2 Hand programs.
Evink said the food drive works to fill an ongoing need and support programs that help provide food to students.
Community members interested in donating to the food drive can deliver donations to the district’s Education Service Center, 1415 S. Beechtree St., Grand Haven.
In elementary schools, students read about King and spent time having discussions about his leadership.
Mary A. White Elementary School Principal Valerie Livingston said they’re looking at King’s leadership and what they can gain from him, and what leadership looks like today. She said they hope students learn something from King that will inspire them to create change and promote service.
Mary A. White students are also participating in several activities throughout the week aimed at learning about King and participating in a service project. Students decorated placemats that will be donated to Meals on Wheels.
First-grader Sawyer Stockwell said he learned that King changed the world and worked to make it a better place.
On Monday, Lakeshore Middle School students started researching people and a specific Civil Rights events to see how King influenced others. When students finish the projects, they will create a large poster to showcase their work and research, which will hang in the school’s cafeteria.
In social studies classes, students read King’s speeches and discussed the content of them, said eighth-grader Lily Fiory.
Eighth-grader Jaida Apsey said she thought it was “cool” to learn what happened then, and how King influenced change in the world.
Students at the high school launched the Chalkboard Project and participated in a lesson related during academy time. The project, which was started at Spring Lake High School a few years ago, is aimed at promoting empathy and changing negative perceptions.
Through the lessons, Evink said they want students to learn about King’s leadership, how he peacefully sought change and how his goals extended beyond Civil Rights.
“Anytime when we can practice a generous spirit with others, it lifts everyone,” she said.
