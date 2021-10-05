A crash involving a Grand Haven Area Public Schools bus and a pickup truck occurred on Comstock Street just west of Mercury Drive shortly after 4 p.m.
Three or four of the children aboard the bus were taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be checked over, according to GHAPS Deputy Superintendent Scott Grimes. The driver of the pickup truck was also injured.
"Some minor injuries — we may have 3-4 of them checked," said Grimes, who was not sure how many total students were on the bus. He noted that the students were from Mary A. White Elementary School.
It was a chaotic scene as concerned parents arrived to pick up their students, many of them sprinting down the bike path to reach their kids.
In addition to police and medical personnel, there were several GHAPS teachers and staff on the scene. They coordinated busing many of the students to nearby Peach Plains Elementary School, where Mary A. White staff were helping coordinate calling parents.
"It’s all hands on deck," Grimes said.
The bus was eastbound on Comstock, about 200 yards west of Mercury, when the truck struck it from behind.
Comstock Street is currently closed to traffic in both directions.
We will have more details when they become available.
