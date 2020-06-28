Michigan has an additional 252 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with four confirmed deaths.
The running total for Michigan, as of Sunday afternoon, is 63,261 confirmed cases with another 6,685 probable.
The total deaths so far in Michigan are 5,912 confirmed with another 246 probable.
Ottawa County has 1023 cases and 51 deaths. The fatality number has not increased since about June12. Of those cases, 8.5 percent have been hospitalized and 822 people have recovered.
The Muskegon County numbers show 794 confirmed cases with another 13 probable. They have recorded 50 confirmed deaths.
Confirmed coronavirus cases pass 10 million worldwide
Confirmed coronavirus infections have surpassed the 10 million mark worldwide.
A tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University registered the grim milestone Sunday, after India and Russia added thousands of new cases. The United States has confirmed more than 2.5 million infections, the most in the world.
Globally, the Hopkins tally has reported nearly 500,000 deaths.
Saturday's cases
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 314 new cases of COVID-19, making the total 63,009.
This is the first time in 6 days that cases have not climbed. Yesterday's 389 new cases was the highest daily count in nearly a month.
State also shows these cases are climbing as testing increases.
Today, the death count is 19. The death toll is now 5,907.
Grand Rapids restaurant workers test positive for COVID-19, close until further notice
Two Grand Rapids restaurants announced Saturday that a team member tested positive for COVID-19.
Both Butcher’s Union and O’Toole’s Public House restaurants took to Facebook to announce they will be closing until further notice.
WZZM-TV contributed to this story.
