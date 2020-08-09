Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.
Sunday's cases
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 514 daily cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The total number of cases for the state is now 87,403.
The cumulative death count dropped by one. The state health department said two additional deaths were recorded Sunday, but three cases previously marked as deceased were corrected by local health jurisdictions.
The death toll is 6,249 with those corrections.
The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Aug. 7. It shows that 63,636 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.
Hospitalizations are fluctuating. There are 460 COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 132 on ventilators, and 243 in critical care as of Aug. 3.
Ottawa County
Ottawa County on Sunday reported a total of 1,845 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths.
The percentage hospitalized is 6.2. The County reports that 1,333 people have recovered.
