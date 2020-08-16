Six more people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Michigan on Sunday, according statistics provided by the state.
Michigan recorded and additional 565 confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday as of 3 p.m. There were 1,015 cases recorded on Saturday. There were also 18 deaths on Saturday, but 14 of those were the result of a vital records review.
In Ottawa County, the confirmed case number on Saturday was 1,921. One day later it rose to 1,937. The total number of deaths remained at 59. Of those numbers, 1,470 people have recovered. The hospitalization rate of COVID-19 patients is 6.4 percent in the county.
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state totaled 92,720. There have been 6,324 total deaths.
