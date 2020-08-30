The State of Michigan is reporting a total of 102,017 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon.
Cases added for the day were at 539.
Six people were confirmed dead on Sunday of COVID-19. The total deaths for the state are 6.473.
Ottawa County total cases stand at 2,133 with 63 deaths and 1,699 people recovered.
The latest data on recoveries is from Friday, Aug. 28. It shows that 76,151 people have recovered from the virus. The state updates this data every Saturday. A recovery is counted as anyone who is 30 days out from the onset of their symptoms.
Hospitalizations are fluctuating. There are 607 suspected/confirmed COVID-19 patients in Michigan hospitals, 93 on ventilators, and 168 in critical care as of Aug. 28.
Global numbers
WASHINGTON — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has topped 25 million.
That’s according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.
The U.S. leads the count with 5.9 million cases, followed by Brazil with 3.8 million and India with 3.5 million.
The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.