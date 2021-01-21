In the midst of tragic loss, brothers Noah and Jackson Dennie have been uplifted by their community.
On Jan. 9, the Spring Lake brothers lost their father, Rick Dennie, to a fatal heart attack. Their mother had died nearly 10 years ago.
Now Noah, 21, and Jackson, 17, are attempting to put the pieces back together, and are doing so with plenty of love and support of their community.
“It’s a lot to jot down, deal with and keep track of,” Noah said. “But we have a humungous amount of people in our community that has said if there’s anything you need, we’re here.”
Spring Lake teachers David and Nikki Theune have taken the brothers under their wing, and in order to help ease any financial burdens, recently started a GoFundMe page for them. David originally set a goal of $40,000, but that amount was surpassed in less than 24 hours. The fund has received nearly $71,000 in donations the past two days.
With a mortgage, car payments, monthly expenses and minimal income, the generosity will fund and aid a future for the Dennie boys. Although uncertainty remains, the love and support from the community will certainly help them.
“It’s meant everything,” Noah said. “It’s restored my faith in humanity and opened my eyes up on just how many people want to come into help.”
Numerous anonymous people have donated more than $500 to the fund, Noah said. The boys have also received food donations, with the help of the Theunes.
“We’re just trying to be a physical presence, just to show up at the house and check in on things,” David Theune said. “Family friends and friends of the boys’ dad, Rick, have stopped by and been huge sports. It’s been in the worst of times, but at least the boys are seeing some good.”
Once the GoFundMe was live, everything changed, he said.
“It’s beyond imagination, beyond language,” Theune said. “It feels like you’re sort of being lifted up. It’s a literal burden of weight that just is sort of pushed aside. There’s no eloquence for what’s happening.”
Noah is currently in his third year at Aquinas College and majoring in philosophy. He is very involved academically, working closely with the philosophy department developing their program as an assistant. He enjoys provoking thought and assists as a Spanish and French tutor in the college’s writing center. He also helps student-athletes at a study hall for athletes and students who are in need of tutoring assistance.
“I spend a lot of my time reading books,” he said. “I like to stay posted about the news, I like to draw and write, and hangout with friends.”
Theune, who’s taught English at Spring Lake High School for 18 years, noticed Noah’s brimming potential as a student in one of his classes.
“He impressed me right off the bat,” Theune said. “He’s a deep thinker and he’s really good with analysis of literature.”
Theune noted that he knew very little of Noah’s story before his senior year. But that all changed with Theune’s annual planned trip to Stratford, Ontario, for the Shakespeare theater festival.
While on the trip, it’s traditional that Theune enjoys an hour walk in the morning before he meets with students. Although an open invitation is always sent, students normally pass on the 8 a.m. stroll.
“But Noah joined me for that walk,” he said. “We talked about our families and history, and I learned about his mother’s (death). That connected us long term.”
His relationship with Noah has blossomed, and Theune is just now getting to know Noah’s younger brother, Jackson.
Jackson is a junior at Spring Lake High School. Currently, he’s looking forward to completing his driver’s training to expand his possibilities with employment and social life.
Noah has begun the process of taking guardianship of Jackson while the boys try to re-establish their lives.
“We have a lot on the table right now,” Noah said. “The house needs a bit of work before we can sell it. But Jackson and I plan on moving into a smaller apartment once the house goes through probate.”
Theune explained that constructing a team around the boys who can guide them toward a bright future is essential.
“What that means to me is getting people who know things,” he said. “Get people who know real estate, guardianship, public schools and college finances. Once you have a team, you just let people be amazing and help, and it turns to magic. It’s really taking form.”
The boys, who’ve always had a tight-knit relationship, are overwhelmed with the support.
“We told the boys, this doesn’t happen just anywhere,” Theune said. “You don’t just drop in anywhere in the states and receive this kind of community love and support. This is pretty unique to the community and speaks volumes of the generosity, with the realization of connectedness of how important it is to stay that way – especially in a pandemic where we’ve been so disconnected. This is a real human connection moment.”
Still, the brothers remain humble.
“This happens every day to a lot of people,” Noah said. “They just don’t have the support we might have. People should try and go help other people less fortunate. We’re just an example of this happening all over the country every day.”
(1) comment
What a moving story of a community embracing the challenges a local family faces, and steps up to help out. If you haven't had a chance yet to donate to the cause, please follow the link below.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-noah-and-jackson-dennie?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_lico%2Bupdate&fbclid=IwAR0NfzuGmT0FLoIyF8x1GRDk7P6MpHfXqaK0_bHSEUSMxt8mrk3y0at-QJk
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.