There have always been firefighters in Annel Olthof’s family.
One of her cousins is John Kriger Jr., Crockery Township’s fire chief. His father was also a firefighter. Ferrysburg Deputy Chief Len VanderJagt is also her cousin, but on her mother’s side.
So, she was already used to family members leaving an activity or event to respond to someone else’s call for help when VanderJagt introduced her to her future husband, Mike Olthof.
Mike is chief of the Ferrysburg Fire Department. Their son, Michael, is also on the fire department and their daughter, Kelly, is going into the medical field. Their other daughter, Lynn, is headed into the agriculture business.
Paul and Marcia VanVelzen had been married a few years and already had their children when a friend convinced Paul to join the Robinson Township Fire Department.
Paul is retired from Dake and recently retired from a part-time job working security for Hudsonville Schools. In addition to his part-time job as fire chief, he continues to be a reserve with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol.
Married in 1975, the VanVelzens already had their two sons when Paul joined the fire department in 1979.
“I don’t remember discussing the advantages or disadvantages,” Marcia said. “I’m sure I was in favor of it.”
The onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t helped their worries, but like Annel said, “it’s their job.
“Oh yeah. They are taking their precautions,” Annel said. “As long as they are doing what they can to prevent catching the virus, then there’s nothing we can do. Everybody’s concerned.”
Marcia said that her husband’s work has often interfered with their social life, but she knew that up front.
“We’re kind of community minded,” she said. “It seemed like the right thing to do.”
While Paul was busy with training and runs with the fire department, Marcia joined the auxiliary.
“It was a social thing,” she said. “We’d get together for picnics. They used to have a fireman dress up as Santa and go to all the houses.”
The auxiliary did fundraisers to help supply the fire department’s kitchen and purchase smaller items like flashlights.
Marcia said the auxiliary eventually disbanded as more women worked and didn’t have the time for the activity.
Being the wife of a firefighter has frustrations, even though you know things are bound to happen.
“There’s always that frustration when you’re getting ready to go somewhere out to dinner and they get a call,” Marcia said. “Or worse is getting left somewhere.
“I’ve been stranded before, but he always comes and picks me up, eventually,” she said.
Annel said there have been times when she and the kids were waiting for her husband and he didn’t show.
“We assume that he’s on a call and just continue on with what we were going to do,” she said.
“They leave Christmas gatherings, birthday parties,” Annel said. “That’s one of the biggest things when he hires new people, that the spouse understands.”
Annel said that it’s never bothered her.
“The kids and I have always accepted it,” she said. “He’s helping people. My son is going into it now.”
A scanner plays non-stop at home and at the family-owned machine shop where Annel, Mike and Michael all work. A couple other firefighters also work in the Ferrysburg shop.
When things get quiet on the work floor, Annel said she usually has an idea of what is happening because she has a scanner near her desk.
And usually, the men are not gone long, because most of the time they are responding to a medical emergency. Actual fires make up a small percentage of the fire department runs.
Marcia said there are enough firefighters at her church, so they will hitch rides with each other so the spouses can get home.
She said she’s been at the grocery store with a cart full of groceries, when she’s had to rush through the checkout or had to leave them and walk away.
“It’s a little embarrassing,” she admitted.
One time Paul had their sons at the barbershop when the fire tones went off on the pager.
“My 3-year-old recognized the tones,” Marcia said. “He was in the chair, jumped off and said, ‘we have to go.’”
The call tones can be annoying when they go off in the middle of the night, but usually, Marcia says she can just roll over and go back to sleep.
“If it’s a fire or accident, I will get up and help him get the truck ready,” she said. “I send him off and say a prayer.”
Marcia said after 40 years of this, she takes what her husband does in stride.
“He’s got to do what he’s got to do,” she said. “Still, I’m not always gracious about it.”
One of the most frustrating things for the senior fire officers is the ability to keep firefighters on staff. It’s a lot of commitment when you include the training, the calls and the odd hours.
It’s harder when volunteer firefighters are rarely allowed to leave their jobs any more.
Marcia wishes there was more of a commitment.
“If I was on the receiving end, I would want it to be that way,” she said.
Annel agreed.
“If employers don’t let the employees leave, then when it’s this building burning, will anyone show up to help?”
The same goes for leaving home as well.
“The way I look at it, I would hope other wives would let their spouse leave if I was the one in need.
Things are better now that officers are assigned duty weekends in Ferrysburg. That takes the pressure off everyone feeling they have to be constantly available, she said.
When Mike is on call, Annel said she just drives separately to anything.
“I wouldn’t change anything,” she said.
