Two suspects have been arrested in a robbery reported early Sunday morning at the Cloverville EZ Mart, 3576 Heights Ravenna Road, according to Fruitport Township Police.
An employee of the business reported the robbery at 2:02 a.m.
Male and female suspects were arrested a short time later, police said.
Fruitport Police were assisted by the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office, Muskegon Township Police and the Michigan State Police.
Any other information, including the names of the suspects, will not be released until after arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.