A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect for Ottawa, Muskegon, Mason, Oceana and Allegan counties through 3 a.m. Thursday.
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected at Lake Michigan beaches from the Holland area northward. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Waves of 3 to 6 feet are predicted. The south sides of south piers will be most dangerous, such as at Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
Hazardous weather outlook
Wednesday: There is an enhanced risk of severe weather for this afternoon and evening. The main threat will be damaging winds. Secondary threats will be large hail, tornadoes and heavy rain.
Thursday: There is a marginal risk for severe weather on Thursday. The main threat will be damaging winds.
Grand Haven forecast
The rest of this afternoon: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South-southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 8 and 11 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 11 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South-southwest wind 8 to 15 mph.
