A warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches from Holland to Manistee is in effect from 5 p.m. Saturday through 8 a.m. Sunday.
The beach hazards statement from the National Weather Service forecasts high wave action and strong currents near the shore, leading to dangerous swimming conditions. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Winds will become north Saturday and strengthen, allowing hazardous waves and currents to develop and continue into Saturday night. The north side of piers will be especially dangerous for swimming. This includes beaches such as Muskegon State Park and Holland State Park.
Precautions
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
Hazardous weather outlook
Thunderstorms are possible across the area Saturday and Saturday evening.
Thunderstorms are again possible Sunday and Monday, mainly south of I-96. Severe thunderstorms are not expected.
