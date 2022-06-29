The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement for dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches from south of Holland to north of Manistee.
It remains in effect from Thursday morning through Friday morning for beaches in Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Strong south winds will create dangerous condition on piers, breakwaters and in the surf. Expect dangerous currents on the south side of piers.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
Air quality alert
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has declared Thursday to be an Action Day for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range.
The Action Day is in effect for the following West Michigan counties: Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan and Van Buren.
People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling, using gasoline-powered lawn equipment, and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include car pooling, biking to work, delaying or combining errands, and using water-based paints.
It is recommended that active children and adults, and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
For further information, see the EGLE page at www.michigan.gov/EGLE.
