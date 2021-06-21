A warning for dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches along West Michigan is in effect through 2 a.m. Tuesday.
The Beach Hazards Statement is for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions will continue. Piers will continue to be heavily swamped by waves.
Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
There were two drownings on Lake Michigan this past Saturday, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.
In Racine, Wisconsin, a 9-year-old girl died after being pulled from the water at Zoo Beach at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
About five minutes later at Racine's North Beach, rescue crews found a 17-year-old boy about 200 yards off the beach. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition late Saturday night.
In Michigan City, Indiana, emergency personnel were dispatched to Washington Park Beach at about 9 p.m. Saturday. One juvenile and two of her family members were in the water when a wave struck them and pulled the group into deeper water. Nearby swimmers were able to help rescue two of the swimmers, but the third never resurfaced. The missing juvenile’s body was located by Michigan City Fire Department divers at 9:52 p.m. She was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City, where she was pronounced deceased.
So far this year, there have been 13 Lake Michigan drownings to date, and 30 in the Great Lakes, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.
