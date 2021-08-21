Tanglefoot Park

Spring Lake Village Council members and other local officials turn over the dirt in a ceremony Friday morning to mark the beginning of a $3.5 million makeover of the village’s Tanglefoot Park.

 Tribune photo / Addy Wachter

The shovels hit the dirt Friday morning to transform the village’s Tanglefoot Park.

Village Council members and other local officials participated in the groundbreaking ceremony at the riverfront park.

