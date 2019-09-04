TCM Counseling was created in 1977 to provide mental health services to the Tri-Cities community. Forty-two years later, the organization has grown substantially and expanded beyond the Tri-Cities to provide accessible and affordable mental health services to all of Ottawa County. In the first half of 2019, the number of clients doubled from last year.
“Earlier this year, TCM Counseling received a grant from Grand Haven Area Community Foundation to conduct market research surrounding our current name and its relevance as we continue to expand," said its executive director, Sarah Lewakowski. "This research verified and validated our belief that we have outgrown our name."
As a result, the organization has changed its name to Mosaic Counseling.
“The name and logo are the only things that are going to change," Lewakowski said. "Our model will remain the same and, most importantly, we will continue to serve anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Ottawa County.
"Every day we see people from different backgrounds, socioeconomic circumstances and different life experiences," she added. "We see the mosaic of life through our clients. This mosaic of diversity is what makes our community a vibrant, beautiful place to live and work and seek help toward building a better life."
Lewakowski said the agency also sees its unique service model as a mosaic.
"We connect communities to individual counseling, support groups, our School Outreach Program (providing in-school therapy), Employee Assistance Program, Suicide Prevention Training (QPR), Community Education programs and advocacy," she said. "Whether a person is insured, under-insured or uninsured, Mosaic Counseling will ensure equal access to a professional therapist on our panel.”
In the coming months, Mosaic Counseling will be rolling out a new website, email addresses and marketing materials to reflect its new name and brand.
